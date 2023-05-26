Elizabeth Olsen’s advice for any actor joining the MCU





In a recent interview, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), shared some advice for actors considering joining the ever-expanding franchise. Olsen revealed that she’s been approached by people looking for advice on entering the superhero realm, and her response was succinct: “Give them one.” By that, she means that actors should consider signing on for a single project instead of committing to a long-term contract. Olsen explained his rationale during an appearance on the Podcast Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz. Olsen elaborated (via Weekly entertainment), “I think that way you have more control over If you, say, ‘Oh my God, this is the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much, I want to do it again’ , you now have more creative control for the next one.” Olsen’s suggestion seems logical, given that Marvel has traditionally offered its stars multi-project deals from the start. Notable examples include Sebastian Stan and Samuel L. Jackson, who reportedly signed contracts for nine films, while Tom Holland and Chris Evans signed on to six projects each. By opting for a trial, actors have the freedom to decide whether to continue portraying a superhero for an extended period of time. It also gives them the opportunity to have their say on their character development, giving them a sense of agency. Olsen added, “Don’t say [David] Galluzzi that,” referring to the business affairs representative at Marvel. However, it looks like Marvel’s longstanding practice of multi-project contracts is changing. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige acknowledged this change in a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, indicating that contract lengths have become more role-dependent in recent years. Feige expressed a desire for actors who are enthusiastic about the MCU and willing to explore new opportunities, rather than being bound by contractual obligations.

