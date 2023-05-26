Ceremonies, blues music, comedy, barbecue and more: Tricia’s Memorial Day weekend picks

Freedom Park in Edwards is where the Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Monday.

File photo

Remembrance Day Events

Each year, the last Monday in May marks Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States honoring those who have lost their lives fighting for our freedoms by serving in the nation’s armed forces. The 10th Mountain Division Foundation will hold its 65th annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 11 a.m. at the 10th Mountain Division Monument Tennessee Pass near Ski Cooper, south of Vail. Arrive early for coffee and donuts from 9:30-11am. Lunch will be available after the ceremony at the Ski Cooper base lodge for $15. Seating is limited at the outdoor ceremony, so attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and dress appropriately for the conditions, as it can be cooler at this altitude.

The Freedom Park Memorial Committee and VFW Post 10721 will host their 19th Annual Community Ceremony in memory of all veterans of the armed forces and emergency response agencies who have served our country. It will be at the Freedom Park Memorial American Flagpole Plaza in Edwards at 3 p.m. on the west side of the pond.

The service will feature music by Michelle Cohn Levy of B’nai Vail and the keynote speaker is Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler Henry. There will also be a reading of the names of Eagle County heroes who have died in the line of duty.

Blues, beers and BBQ

The BBQ and all the fixings can be found this weekend at the annual Beaver Creek Blues, Brews & BBQ.

Beaver Creek Resort / Courtesy Photo

After the slopes closed on April 16, it was pretty quiet at Beav’ but that will all change with the return of the summer launch event this holiday weekend. Blues, Brews and BBQ will bring all this and more to the level of Beaver Creek Village Square. You’ll find music from great blues artists, plenty of barbecue styles, and plenty of beer to wash it all down.

This year, Beaver Creek brings in the barbecue professionals: Myron and Michael Mixon. This father and son duo are touring all over the place and appearing on numerous cooking shows sharing their barbecue skills. Myron is known as the most successful barbecue man and Michael is a professional barbecue chef. They will carry out several demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday.

Please note that there is no separate craft beer festival like in the past. Instead, brewers will sell their brand throughout the festival. There will also be hard seltzers and hard ciders available. Many restaurants in Beaver Creek will serve barbecues and more.

The event is free and you only pay for the beer and food you want. You can get a beer punch card in advance at BeaverCreek.com . $35 plus fees gets you five beers and you’ll save $1 on each additional beer and that’s good for all three days of the event. You can also get the SHINE 2023 Commemorative Mug online for $30 plus shipping that includes a free beer. Upgrade your experience by taking the VIP route. $150 gets you all-day access to a VIP lounge, commemorative poster and mug, exclusive special reserve beer tasting, talent show, and Mixon BBQ demo tasting.

For the schedule, group information, list of vendors and participating breweries, go to BeaverCreek.com and look for signature events.

Vail Comedy Festival

The Vail Comedy Festival is back for its second year and welcomes over 30 performers to venues in Lionshead and Vail Villages through Sunday. From yoga with comics to late night shows with special headliners, get ready to laugh out loud.

Many of these comics have starred on late night talk shows, HBO specials, and other comedy releases. In addition to headlining shows, live podcasts and open-mic events and speed rounds where comedians have five minutes to be the funniest, there will also be free shows with Travis Nye aimed at kids. . Nye is a magician and comedian who will make the whole family smile. Check out his shows near the RocketFizz candy store in Lionshead at Sunbird Park and he’ll be doing magic on the streets of Vail too. To learn more about which comedians are coming to town and how to get tickets, go to VailComedyFestival.com .

SunsetLIVE! In Avon

A nice bonus during this holiday weekend is that a lot of people have Mondays off, so treat Sunday like Saturday night and head to Nottingham Lake in Avon for some live music during SunsetLIVE!

SunsetLIVE! has been going on for a few summers, and it’s a free gig held at The Terrace, a stage perched on Nottingham Lake behind the main stage in Nottingham Park. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and sit along the North Shore beach or South Pavilion lawn or watch it from your pedal boat or stand up paddle board. Picnics are also welcome.

The concert series, which runs on Sundays from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, features bands from Eagle County and beyond. The Lone Chimney Band will take the stage on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. so you have time to watch the sun go down and unwind after the day. For more information and to see the lineup of who will be playing this summer, go to Avon.org .

Craft Cocktail Classes

Are you going camping this summer? Learn some tips and tricks for enjoying a craft cocktail from 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Company.

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Company / Courtesy Photo

Want to raise your camping cocktail game? If so, join Melissa Friel, assistant distiller at the 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits Company for a craft cocktail class on Fridays from 6-8 p.m. The theme will be centered around camping and it will cover transport and storage whether you are backpacking or traveling light. or if you are a cabin camper. They will even teach you how to look for ingredients. Friel plans to show you how to make three cocktails using the seven signature spirits.

Julip with wild rosehip mint

Dandelion Infused Bee’s Knees

Grilled Bourbon Peach Smash

In addition to preparing the drinks, charcuterie and snacks will be served and Friel will grill brats for the class. Participants will also be entitled to a tour of the Gypsum distillery. The best part, you go home with a goodie bag that will include a book of camp cocktails and supplies that you can use on your fun camping trips this summer. Space is limited, so go to BrownPaperTickets.com and reserve your spot today.