What every Doctor Who actor has done since the role

The long-running series tells the story of a time-traveling alien called the Doctor who travels with a human companion in Doctor Who. A key aspect of the Doctor is that he can regenerate his body when he dies, becoming an entirely new version of themselves with a different face and personality. That’s part of what’s allowed the show to last so long, as the titular character can canonically switch actors as many times as necessary without the show’s continuity becoming muddled, at least in this respect. regard.

14 William Hartnell: The First Doctor

The very first Doctor Who Started It All was played by William Hartnell, an actor who filled the role for three years from 1963 to 1966. After leaving the show as a series regular, although he later appeared Doctor Who specials, Hartnell held several television roles, including as Impey in the 1967 shows No hiding placeHenry Swift in the 1968 film Slowly slowlyand Henri Lindon in the 1970s Crime of passion. However, most of the roles Hartnell was known for besides his time in the TARDIS came earlier in his career, including his portrayal of Sergeant Grimshawe in Carry on Sergeant in 1958, Tom Masterick in 1945 To question, and Inspector Harris in 1948 Escape.

13 Patrick Troughton: The Second Doctor

Patrick Troughton followed in Hartnell’s footsteps as a second doctor. Troughton also played the role for three years, eventually leaving the show in 1969. After that he played Harry Porter in A family at war from 1970-1972, Nasca in The Feathered Serpent from 1976 to 1978, and Arthur in Knights of God in 1987. But Troughton was best known for his roles as Father Brennan in the omen in 1976, Phineas in Jason and the Argonauts in 1963, Klove in Dracula scars in 1970, and Cole Hawlings in The Box of Delights in 1984.

12 Jon Pertwee: The Third Doctor

Jon Pertwee entered the Doctor Who canon as an iteration with style and elegance, a role he played from 1970 to 1974. Subsequently, he played storyteller on jackanory for several episodes and played Worzel Gummidge on the series of the same name from 1979 to 1981, a role he reprized in 1987. He also narrated The little green man in 1985 and played Spotty in the UK version of The New Adventures of SuperTed. But the roles he was best known for outside of the Doctor were when he played Crassus in A funny thing happened on the way to the forum in 1966, the diviner of Keep it up Cleo in 1964, and as Sheriff Albert Earp in the 1965s Carry on Cowboy.

11 Tom Baker: The Fourth Doctor

Tom Baker was one of the longest-serving actors to hold the role, as he played the role for seven years, ending his tenure on Doctor Who in 1981. After that he played the famous Sherlock Holmes in The Hound of the Baskervilles in 1982, narrated 13 episodes of Aesop’s Tales in 1990, and played Professor Geoffrey Hoyt, the surgeon general of Doctors from 1992-1995. He also played Halvarth in Dungeons & Dragons in 2000 and reprized his role as a doctor several times throughout his career. Otherwise, Baker was best known for his role as Rasputin in the 1971s Nicholas and Alexandra and Koura in Sinbad’s Golden Journey in 1973.

ten Peter Davison: The Fifth Doctor

Peter Davison followed Baker’s larger-than-life portrayal as the youngest actor to take on the role before Matt Smith. He worked on Doctor Who for three years, after which he played Tristan Farnon in All creatures big and small from 1978 to 1990, Squire Gordon in 1994 black beautyJoseph Lockwood in the 1998s The Wuthering Heightsand Henry Sharpe in Law and order: United Kingdom from 2011-2014. His most recent role was Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart in goldand Davison is best known for his role as Doctor, which he’s reprized many times since the late ’80s.

9 Colin Baker: The Sixth Doctor

Colin Baker played the Sixth Doctor for about three years, ending his tenure in 1986. After that time he played the Stranger in The Stranger: The Game of Terror in 1994, as well as Donald Dewhurst and Desmond Dewhurst in 1997 The shotand the Narrator in A dozen summers in 2015. His most recent role is DS Rawlins in 2022 slyand Baker went on to be involved in several Doctor Who projects over the years. Besides his work in various Doctor Who productions, he is best known for his role as The Stranger in More than a Messiah in 1992 and Paul Merroney in Brothers from 1974-1976.

8 Sylvester McCoy: The Seventh Doctor

Sylvester McCoy served as the Seventh Doctor from 1987 to 1989, becoming the classic’s final Doctor Doctor Who series. After his work in the TARDIS, McCoy appeared as a storyteller in jackanory from 1991-1992 like some of his predecessors, as well as Mr. Dowling in The story of Tom Jones, a foundling in 1997, as Radagast in The Hobbit series, which began in 2012, and starred Igor in 2022 The Munsters. In addition to his reappearances in Doctor Who media, McCoy is best known for his role as Radagast in An Unexpected Journey, The desolation of SmaugAnd The Battle of the Five Armies.

7 Paul McGann: The Eighth Doctor

Paul McGann only appeared on Doctor Who once in the course of Doctor Who: The Movie in 1996. McGann later reprized the role in later shorts, as well as Rob in Break time in 1997, Lieutenant Bush in Hornblower: Loyalty And Hornblower: Duty in 2003, Dr. Peter Lord in 2003 PoirotJosh in Guest rooms in 2017, and Mark North in Luther. Unlike his compatriots, McGann isn’t best known for his role as the Doctor. He is widely known for his role as Girard and Jussac in the years 1993 The three Musketeers& me in Withnail & me in 1987, Walter Golic in Alien 3 from 1992, and David Talbot in 2002 queen of the damned.

6 John Hurt: The War Physician

Like Paul McGann, John Hurt also played the Doctor outside of his existence as a TV series. However, Hurt enjoyed a long and storied career outside of Doctor Who. After the series, he played Tom Kendle in The Last Panthers in 2015, the priest of Jackie in 2016, and Leslie Salmon in My name is Lenny in 2017. But Hurt is best known for his roles in several cult films, including his portrayal of Winston Smith in 1984Kane in Extraterrestrial in 1979, John Merrick in The Elephant Man in 1980 and Control in 2011 Tinker Tailor Spy Soldier.

5 Christopher Eccleston: The Ninth Doctor

Christopher Eccleston played the first iteration of The Doctor after its revival in the mid-2000s. While he only filled the role for one season, his impact was indelible as the actor brought the famous character back to the small screen. Since his time on Doctor Who in 2005, Christopher Eccleston went on to play Claude in Hero in 2007, Malekith in Thor: The Dark World in 2013, and more recently, Fagin in the television series Dodger from 2022-2023. Besides his passage on Doctor WhoEccelston is best known for his role as Malekith, playing David Stephens in shallow grave in 1994, and representing Major Henry West in 2002 28 days later.

4 David Tennant: The Tenth Doctor

David Tennant played one of the most popular versions of the Doctor during his run on Doctor Who, portraying the Time Lord for three series and nine specials, and now Tennant is also returning as the Fourteenth Doctor. But later he played James in The bride lures and Pierre Vincent in scary night in 2011, Spitelout in several How to train your dragon properties, John Knox in Mary Queen of Scotsand even voiced Don in 2022 The sand man. Tennant also played Crowley in good omens and is expected to reprise the role in the show’s second season. On top of that, Tennant is best known for his role in scary night, his portrayal of DI Alec Hardy in Broadchurch, and his villainous role as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones.

3 Matt Smith: The Eleventh Doctor

Matt Smith had big shoes to fill when he followed Tennant’s performance as the Doctor in 2010, but his lively and sometimes somber portrayal of the character made his version shine. Smith’s acting career post-Doctor Who included Parson Collins in Pride and prejudice and zombies in 2016, Morgan in patient zero in 2018, Richard Galloway in The Forgiven in 2021, and Prince Daemon Targaryen in Dragon House from 2022. Beyond that, Smith is best known for his role as Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh in The crown from 2016-2017, Milo in Morbius in 2022, and Jack in Last night in Soho in 2021.

2 Peter Capaldi: The Twelfth Doctor

Peter Capaldi appeared on Doctor Who as a secondary character before putting himself in the doctor’s shoes. But after leaving the show in 2017, Capaldi played Rabbit in 2018. Christopher Robin and Mr. Micawber in The personal story of David Copperfield. Capaldi also appeared as David Simon in Lewis Capaldi’s music video for “Someone You Loved” and voices Seamus MacGregor in Big mouth. But the actor is best known for his role as Malcolm Tucker in The thickness of it from 2005 to 2012, a WHO doctor World War Zironically, and the Thinker in 2021 The Suicide Squad.

1 Jodie Whittaker: The Thirteenth Doctor

Finally, the most recent version of the Doctor was played by Jodie Whittaker, who held the role from 2017 to 2022. Since recently leaving the show, Whittaker has only appeared in the 2023 series. Time. However, she also played Cath Hardacre in 2017 Trust meAnna in 2016 adult life skillsand Jenny in Hello Carter. Beyond its role in Doctor WhoWhittaker is best known for her role as Beth Latimer in Broadchurch from 2013 to 2017, Sam in 2011 Attack the blockand Jessie in 2006 Venus.