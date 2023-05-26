Will Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra start shooting the first Bollywood movie together after their wedding?





Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are easily one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. The duo got married in a beautiful ceremony in February in Rajasthan this year. As fans were gaga over their union, they also want to see them again in a Bollywood movie. Earlier, the duo shared screen space at Shershaah where their romance began. Looks like fans don't have to wait any longer. Apparently, Kiara and Sidharth are all ready to start filming their first Bollywood movie together after getting married. They will film for the romantic comedy Shashank Khaitans. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon announce the movie, according to a report from BollywoodLife. The report quotes a source as saying, "Sidharth and Kiara are all set to make this amazing film together which will show them in an unprecedented avatar, and with Shashank directing the film, he can be expected to create the magic that did with Badrinath and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and they've set the dates and will start the film workshop in July, and they'll start filming in August." Although the directors or cast have not confirmed any films, Sidharth previously hinted in an interview that he is reuniting with Kiara on the big screen and will make an announcement soon. He said: "As I said, all in good time. We want to make a certain announcement in a proper way. As all the pieces are in place, it will be announced. So far, I think I've had enough and more for my audience with a busy 2023 and three different big projects to come." Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is currently preparing for her next film with Kartik Aaryan – Satyaprem Ki Katha. The creators dropped the teaser of the meme earlier which was greatly appreciated by the fans. This is Kiara and Kartik's second film together after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will hit theaters on June 29. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak play key roles in the film. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in his first web series Indian Police Force and Bollywood movie "Yodha".

