



After Brooks Koepkas swing instructor Claude Harmon III basically accused golf chains Brandel Chamblee of being an accomplice, the high-profile analyst has hit back at criticism on social media. Last weekend, Koepka became the first LIV golfer to win a major championship since the launch of the controversial Saudi-funded tour. Amid Koepkas’ victory, Harmon III spoke to Golf weeks Adam Schupak and slammed Chamblee for using the sportswashing phrase about LIV Golf, while similarly criticizing Golf weeks Eamon Lynch. Brandel is a paid actor for NBC and Golf Channel, Harmon III told Schupak. All he’s trying to do is get his lines and shows for Golf Channel. He’s just trying to get lines for Brandel And I mean, I love him, I think Eamon is a fantastic writer, but for Eamon Lynch and Brandel Chamblee, who worked for NBC Golf Channel to utter the words wash sports when the company they work for televised the last two Winter Olympics in Russia and China with the same leaders they had. It’s not like they were good leaders back then. It’s not like Putin is a good guy, is it? On Wednesday evening, Chamblee penned a 538-word tweet in which he called criticism of Harmon III whataboutism, and doubled down on his belief that LIV Golf is being used by Saudi Arabia as a way to wash away their concerns about human rights. The farrago of whataboutisms that inevitably accompanies any discussion of sportwashing attempts, by responding to condemnation with an accusation, to challenge the credibility of the accuser and distract from the complexity of the issue. Kinda Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) May 24, 2023 The accusation that I am merely a proxy for my employer’s opinion is curious to me, Chamblee wrote. Especially, as in the case of the person who called me a paid actor, if they can somehow profit from evil. This is where the debate crashes headlong into the connection between politics, sports, and narcissistic greed. Where those who want to escape it are most often cutesy in shenanigans, to stop the discussion with a pejorative accusation because they do not want their motives to be discovered. To ask the question of whether LIV has been good for the PGA Tour is to miss the very human and most important point of the whole question of sportswashing. It’s bad for people who continue to be oppressed by the man who funds LIV Golf. And as I’ve said many times, like the pollution that hangs over our biggest cities, its darkness is best seen from afar and its stench is all too easily equated with the smell of commerce. It poisons and dulls our sensibilities, easily making us forget that many evil movements owe their greatest success to the apathy of conformity. So while Brooks Koepkas’ PGA Championship win was impressive, it shouldn’t distract us from the simple fact that LIV players are being used to benefit some very bad people and to the detriment of a lot more good people. That LIV Golf, with its failure to develop stars and seek to buy them like performance cars, undermines the inherent dignity of golf. Chamblee has been a vocal critic of LIV ever since the tour began recruiting popular golfers with deep pockets with support from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. And while Harmon III achieved whataboutism when he shot the sports wash used to describe LIV, the difference between LIV and the Olympics is that golfers choose to join the Saudi-funded tour despite their issues of human rights. Olympic athletes, however, have no choice when seeking to showcase their talents on the world stage. [Brandel Chamblee]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://awfulannouncing.com/golf/brandel-chamblee-slams-liv-golf-brooks-koepka-coach.html

