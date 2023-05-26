Entertainment
On this historic day, May 26, 1907, iconic actor John Wayne was born in Iowa
On this historic day, May 26, 1907, John Wayne, the iconic actor known for embodying the American West, was born in Winterset, Iowa.
Named Marion Robert Morrison, six-year-old Wayne moved with his family to Glendale, California, according to History.com.
As a teenager, he delivered newspapers in the morning, while after school he played football and made deliveries for local stores.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, MAY 25, 1935, BABE RUTH DOES HOME RUN NUMBER 714
It was while living in Glendale that he acquired the nickname Duke, explains the official John Waynes website.
The Duke family dog, an Airedale, was his constant companion. Local firefighters knew the dog’s name and also started calling the young man “Duke”.
The name has remained, specifies the same source.
After graduating from high school, Wayne hoped to attend the US Naval Academy, but when that school rejected him, he accepted a full scholarship to play football at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, notes History.com.
In the summer of 1926, the Waynes football coach set him up with a job as props assistant on the set of a film directed by John Ford, the same source said.
“Ford began using Wayne as an extra, and he eventually began to cast him in bigger roles. In 1930, Ford recommended Wayne for Fox’s epic western The Big Trail. Wayne won the role, but the film went wrong, and Fox let his contract expire,” according to History.com.
Over the next eight years, he starred in more than 60 low-budget films, mostly in roles as cowboys, soldiers and other rugged men of adventure, Britannica says.
Wayne achieved true “star status” when Ford cast him as the “Ringo Kid” in the classic western “Stagecoach” in 1939, the same source points out.
“After that film, her place in American cinema was established and grew year by year,” says Britannica.
“In all of these films, The Duke embodied the simple, even simplistic, cowboy values of decency, honesty and integrity.”
With the release of the film “Stagecoach”, Wayne’s career expanded.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, MAY 10, 1977, ICONIC AMERICAN ACTRESS JOAN CRAWFORD DIES IN NEW YORK
Among the dozens of westerns he appeared in, many of them directed by Ford included such memorable classics as “Tall in the Saddle” (1944), “Red River” (1948), “Fort Apache” (1948) , “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” (1949), “Rio Bravo” (1959), and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962), says History.com.
“In all of these films, The Duke, as he was known, embodied the simple, even simplistic, cowboy values of decency, honesty and integrity,” the same source says.
In the late 1960s, Wayne had both successes and failures, notes Biography.com.
He co-starred with Robert Mitchum in “El Dorado” (1967), which was well received.
Wayne won his first and only Best Actor Oscar for “True Grit” (1969).
The following year, Wayne was met with mixed reactions with the pro-Vietnam War film “The Green Berets” (1968), as Wayne directed, produced, and starred in the film.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JAN. 19, 2000, HEDY LAMARR DIES ‘THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN’ IN HOLLYWOOD, WWII INVENTOR
“Considered by many to be a piece of propaganda, the film still did well at the box office,” says Biography.com.
Things took a positive turn when Wayne won his first and only Best Actor Oscar for “True Grit” (1969).
His last film was “The Shootist” (1976).
Wayne has been married three times to Josephine Alicia Saenz, Esperanza Baur and Pilar Palette, according to New World Encyclopedia.
He had seven children from his marriages, the first two of which ended in divorce.
He also had more than 15 grandchildren, the site says.
Wayne was honored by the United States Marine Corps with the Iron Mike Award, the highest honor given to a civilian; veterans of foreign wars with the price of Americanism; and the American Legion with another Americanism award, says the National Football Foundation.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
He also won the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement in Motion Picture Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the same source said.
Wayne died on June 11, 1979, at age 72, in Los Angeles, California, of stomach cancer, Britannica says.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Many public places have been named in memory of John Wayne.
They include John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, where his life-size statue adorns the entrance; John Wayne Elementary School (PS 380) in Brooklyn, New York, which features a 38-foot mosaic mural commission by New York artist Knox Martin titled “John Wayne and the American Frontier”; and a more than 100-mile trail named the John Wayne Pioneer Trail in Washington’s Iron Horse State Park, according to the New World Encyclopedia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/this-day-history-may-26-1907-iconic-actor-john-wayne-born-iowa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Teaser Mumbaikar: Child abduction confusing with many suspects | Bollywood
- BigQuery object tables are now generally available
- Innovative mental health research for Innovation Center for Liverpool – News
- Does your blood pressure go down even if you take medicine? Is it due to too much salt?junk the pickles, papad and chips
- Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off Batanes
- BRICS eyes expansion as emerging economies rally to join group
- Who else lives in Downing Street besides Rishi Sunak?
- Construction of road infrastructure in halftone
- MSU Summer Theater Season Begins June 13 | News, Sports, Jobs
- Warren Park to get wildlife playground, pickleball courts and cricket batting cages thanks to $1.5 million city grant
- Christian Bale’s Batpod, Princess Leia’s Original Dress Up For Auction
- New polls show Trump leading in 2024 GOP race