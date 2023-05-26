Justine Bateman rips Hollywood’s use of AI, says tech is ‘getting away from humans’

article

Not just anyone or anything can make it in Hollywood, according to Justine Batman.

The former “Family Ties” actress and acclaimed director is adamant that artificial intelligence shouldn’t get its shot.

“I think AI has no place in Hollywood at all. To me, technology should solve problems that humans have,” Batemen told Fox News Digital. “ Using ChatGPT or any… software that uses AI to write screenplays, using it instead of a writer doesn’t solve a problem. We are not short of writers. We are not short of actors. We are not short of directors. We’re not short of talented people.”

Bateman’s comments come amid the Hollywood writers’ strike, with AI being one of many concerns. Bateman says the convergence of artificial intelligence and the entertainment industry is having a negative impact on human nature.

“Using AI makes me sad because I feel like it’s…taking me away from being human,” she explained.

“But we’ve done a lot of that, haven’t we? Plastic surgery. Filters. Doing things on Zoom rather than in person. But the idea that someone would use AI to replace human expression , I think, is the saddest thing for me.”

“Asking a computer programmer… to write a letter you wanted to write or write an essay for you or write a script for you, it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s such a part of being human , it’s expressing yourself through writing or art or whatever…. That’s the saddest thing for me is… just people walking away from being human.

Bateman also thinks AI poses a monetary problem, rooted in greed.

“Incredible amounts of money are made from our work. Incredible profits are made from our work. But what if you could make even more profit? What if you could get rid of the pesky overhead of paying the directors and actors and writers and locations, production, post-production? What if you got rid of all that? Can you imagine how much bigger your profits could be? That’s the way we go “, says Bateman.

“The entertainment business isn’t going to do it better. It’s just going to do it faster, cheaper, and you’ll get more volume of it. You’ll get more content. And, like, even referencing movies and series as content to begin with, I think that’s…insulting.”

“Lucasfilms scans all of its actors,” she says of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas’ production company. “I guess, for special effects or the role of Carrie Fisher, maybe? We want to make sure that, in case you die, we still have you.”

The late Carrie Fisher was digitally edited into the 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” after her death.

“So it’s been going on for a long time,” Bateman said, “but the difference now is that the AI ​​is so much more advanced. years ago.”

In the next movie, “ Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate “, artificial intelligence is used to reimagine Harrison Ford’s face as if he were still 35 years old.

“I personally think you have… a real problem with the way actors move,” Bateman suggests as a caution against aging.

“If he’s a 75-year-old actor, and you age him at 30, but his body still moves like he’s 75. I mean…I’m not sure you’ve accomplished that what you’re about to do. But that’s the prerogative of the director. So, I don’t know.

Given the current climate which includes a period of almost a month writers’ strike Led by the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA), Bateman draws attention to a problem that many writers fear – their work will be stolen.

“It’s more complex than what I’m about to say, but basically you…provide him with a bunch of information, give him a task and then, based on the information he has, he gives you the result,” she says of the AI. programming. “He does the job you gave him. … If you ask him to write a script, what do you train him on? What do you feed him on? Other people’s scripts. It’s plagiarism .. its use is going to have an incredibly bad – disastrous effect on the entertainment industry.”

The WGA has a litany of concerns and demands for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). According to its website, the WGA has specific proposals regarding artificial intelligence, including “regulating AI on projects covered by a Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA); AI cannot write or rewrite literary material; may not be used as source material; and material covered by the MBA may not be used to train the AI.”

On the other side, some players in the entertainment industry have expressed concerns about less artificial intelligence and more compensation.

Paul Schrader, the famed ‘Taxi Driver’ screenwriter and ‘American Gigolo’ director, previously wrote on Facebook: “The WGA’s stance on AI is a fascinating conundrum. The guild doesn’t fear AI as much as it does Afraid of not being paid Logic It is obvious that AI will become a force in cinematic entertainment.

“I think that’s the position of the WGA: if a WGA member employs AI, he should be paid as a writer. If a producer uses AI to create a script, he must find a WGA writer to pay.”

However, Bateman argues that’s just not the case because she can write.

“I don’t need an AI program to, like, find stuff for me,” Bateman said. “Like, it just seems ridiculous to me. It’s like [to] ask someone to train for you or something if you like to train, right?

“I hope I’m dead wrong. I’d love nothing more than to be dead wrong about this.”

