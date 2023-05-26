Teaser Mumbaikar: Child abduction confusing with many suspects | Bollywood





A Mumbai donor’s son is mistakenly kidnapped for ransom, but things get complicated as several suspects recognize the deed, leading to confusion. Santosh Sivan’s Hindi remake of Tamil hit Maanagaram stars Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey. The thriller is set in Mumbai for 24 hours and captures the chaos of the city as well as the kidnapping gone wrong. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap poses with Vijay Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran in new photos, meets the whole Viduthalai team) Mumbaikar with Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey takes place over 24 hours. What is the story about? The teaser shows Vijay’s character mistakenly kidnapping the wrong kid from a school. Turns out he’s the son of a dangerous Mumbai don (Ranvir Shorey). In a series of twists, the child manages to run away and suddenly the don is faced with several calls claiming they have his son. As the film spans 24 hours, there’s frenetic action combined with a bit of dark humor. Mumbaikar was filmed a few years ago and will have its digital premiere next month. The 2017 Tamil film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starred Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra and Sri. It took place in Chennai. On YouTube, fans reacted to the trailer with anticipation, especially for Tamil actor Vijay. One fan wrote: “I’m an ordinary man, I see Vijay Sethupathi I click.” Another added, “I love seeing Vijay Sethupati working in Bollywood as well.” Yet another added, “Vijay sathupati ke hindi acent and comedy is way more amazing.” Vijay was recently seen in Tamil movie Viduthalai Part 1 and made his OTT debut with Prime Video series Farzi. We will also see him in Atlee’s Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. Vikrant Massey was last seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan. Santosh Sivan, who last directed the Tahaan film in 2008, said in a statement, “Mumbaikar is a film that gives a perspective of the city through the lives of intertwined characters. Mumbai has its own unique spirit and I tried to encapsulate it through this film. It was amazing to work with such talented actors in one film! When will the film premiere? Mumbaikar’s cast also includes Hridhu Haroon, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Tanya Maniktala and Sanjay Mishra. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Riya Shibu, Mumbaikar will also be dubbed in Tamil and will be released for free on June 2, 2023 on Jio Cinema.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/mumbaikar-teaser-vijay-sethupathi-and-vikrant-massey-101685009843628.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos