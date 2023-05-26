Liverpool legends award Beatles BMI





The Liverpool Legends bring the best of The Beatles to the BMI Event Center on Saturday May 20. Photos by Dawn Hatfield | The Daily Lawyer “> By Dawn Hatfield DailyAdvocate.com VERSAILLES — On Saturday, May 20, 2023, Beatles fans descended on the BMI Event Center at 791 E. Main Street in Versailles, Ohio, ready to embark on an evening of the next best thing: the prestigious Beatles cover band , Liverpool Legends. The evening kicked off with local solo act, Jim McGowan of Ft. Loramie, warming up the crowd with several favorites, followed by BMI’s in-house laser light show. At 7.30pm when the guys from Liverpool took the stage, fans were ready for some rock ‘n roll entertainment. According to bmieventcenter.com, the internationally renowned “Liverpool Legends” are four guys who were handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late Beatles’ George Harrison. In addition to touring the world, the band headlined the Rose Bowl four times and was also nominated for a Grammy for their Beatles songs on “Fab Fan Memories.” “Liverpool Legends have been headlining their own production in Branson Missouri since 2005. They have won Best Show, Best Group and received the prestigious Visitors’ Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year” , the website boasted, “and are currently performing at Andy Williams Moon River Theater in Branson, Missouri. The show began at the start of The Beatles’ American debut on The Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964, and took audiences through the many eras of Beatles musical creativity. Based on material from earlier albums, such as ‘Beatles for Sale’ (1965), the Beatles’ fourth UK studio album, and ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967), which was released in the UK and in the United States, until the later melodies of “Yellow Submarine” (1969) and “Abbey Road” (1969), the last album the Beatles began recording before their 1970 split. Although “Let It Be” ( 1970) being the last work to be completed, Liverpool Legends managed to transport the audience back in time. Video footage of screaming fans and young John, Paul, George and Ringo was sprinkled throughout the show, conjuring up memories of days long gone but certainly not forgotten. With such an incredible array of work, no gig could encompass everything The Beatles had to offer, but Liverpool Legends came close. After an initial farewell, the audience demanded an encore which eventually truly ended with the entire center of the event joining in with “Hey Jude.” In this small but spacious venue for up to 1,200 guests, there really isn’t a bad seat in the house, and with reasonable ticket prices of $30 each for general admission and just $10 for more for a premium pass to allow center stage. seating, money and guests’ time are well spent seeing shows in the “middle of nowhere” at Versailles, as Liverpool Legends put it. Upcoming BMI events include Immortal Rock Festival – Part 1 on July 22-23 and Part 2 on September 2-3; Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad on September 16; Quiet Riot with special guest Saint on September 30; Stephen Pearcy (The Voice of Ratt) with Whitecross on October 7; Queensryche with Sacred Warrior on October 21; and E5C4P3 with Hot Blooded on October 28. Visit bmieventcenter.com for a full list of upcoming shows.

