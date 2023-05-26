Priyanka Chopra’s dehumanizing ordeal in Bollywood — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra's dehumanizing ordeal in Bollywood
May 26, 2023
Priyanka Chopra has left a Bollywood film set following a ‘dehumanizing’ incident with a director, according to recent reports. The actress, known for her successful career in the industry, has opened up about the challenges she faced during her Bollywood debut. She recounted an uncomfortable situation during the filming of an unnamed film, where she was…
She recounted an uncomfortable situation while filming an unnamed movie, where she was cast as an undercover character. The director, whom she had never met before, insisted on seeing her underwear during a seduction scene, saying it was necessary to attract viewers to the film.
“I’m undercover, seducing the guy, that’s obviously what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take a piece of clothing off.
“I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see his underwear. Otherwise, why is anyone coming to see this film? He didn’t tell me, he told the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing but how I can be used, my art isn’t important, what I contribute isn’t important.
Chopra described this incident as dehumanizing, feeling reduced to a mere object of exploitation rather than being valued for her artistic contributions. After enduring the project for two days, she made the decision to walk away, even covering the production costs herself.
Although she did not mention the director’s name, she expressed her inability to deal with him on a daily basis. Despite this setback, Chopra’s career continued to flourish, with numerous roles and accolades.
However, she faced another difficult experience when she underwent nasal surgery to remedy breathing difficulties. The procedure resulted in an accidental collapse of the bridge of her nose, significantly altering her appearance.
As a result, she was cut from three films, leading her into a period of deep depression.
https://guardian.ng/life/priyanka-chopras-dehumanizing-bollywood-ordeal/
