Brandel Chamblee responds to Claude Harmon III’s request for “paid actor”





Brandel Chamblee took the opportunity to respond to Brooks Koepka’s coach, Claude Harmon III, who strongly criticized the TV analyst during the PGA Championship.

Golf Channel and NBC Brandel Chamblee released a lengthy statement in response to some strong claims made by Brooks Koepkas coach Claude Harmon III. In a sizable outburst, Harmon claimed Chamblee was a paid actor for both broadcast entities and criticized Chamblee’s scrutiny of LIV Golf and his sportswashing allegations against the Rebel Tour. Chamblee, a former PGA Tour player turned TV analyst, has often criticized LIV since the new tours were created in June 2022. He’s also no stranger to debate on social media, so the 60-year-old posted his 538-word response on Twitter. The accusation that I’m just a proxy for my employer’s opinion is curious to me, and while the natural back and forth with colleagues certainly sheds light on my opinion, no one I work for or who I work for never tried to influence what I’m going to say, says Chamblee. I’d like to think they trust any opinion I have, whether it agrees with theirs or not, I’ve done research to back it up. Which is more than I can say for those who suggest that because there is evil everywhere, all evil is relativized and that unless it can all be dealt with at the same time and in the same way, everything should be ignored. Especially, as in the case of the person who called me a paid actor, if they can somehow profit from evil. This is where the debate crashes headlong into the connection between politics, sports, and narcissistic greed. The farrago of whataboutisms that inevitably accompanies any discussion of sportwashing attempts, by responding to condemnation with an accusation, to challenge the credibility of the accuser and distract from the complexity of the issue. Kinda Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) May 24, 2023 Where those who want to escape it are most often cutesy in shenanigans, to stop the discussion with a pejorative accusation because they do not want their motives to be discovered. So while Brooks Koepkas’ PGA Championship victory is impressive, he added, it shouldn’t distract us from the simple fact that LIV players are being used to benefit very bad people and to the detriment of many more. good people. That LIV Golf, with its failure to develop stars and seek to buy them like performance cars, undermines the inherent dignity of golf. Chamblee also referenced Michael Block, who stole the show at the PGA Championship with his gratitude and joy and of course his incredibly sharp game. After Koepka won his fifth major at Oak Hill, Chamblee and fellow analyst Brad Faxon discussed whether LIV golfers should be involved in a Ryder Cup team. Koepka rocketed to second place in the Team USA standings despite only four legitimate OWGR events in 2023. They’re not playing for money in the Ryder Cup Brandel, they’re playing for their country, he’s an American,” Faxon said. They’re playing for their country, they’re not playing for their tour, there’s definitely a feeling that the Europeans are playing for their tour, I think you’re right, you’re making a reasonable point, Chamblee replied. They play golf, Faxon added. This debate after the final round featured a number of awkward pauses and went viral on social media. NOW READ: Bryson DeChambeau Calls for Special LIV Golf Major Category Follow NCG on Twitter!











