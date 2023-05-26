The comedy actor looks unrecognizable with a clean-shaven head…but can YOU guess who it is?

A comedy actor who starred in a popular 2000s sitcom looks almost unrecognizable as he’s gone for a drastically different new look.

The star had short brown hair and sported a clean-shaven look, but in recent days he has looked surprisingly different.

Now, he’s gone for a completely shaved head and full black beard, looking worlds away from his sitcom days with the look.

He has made several red carpet appearances with his new style in recent months, with fans surprised by his different look.

But can you guess who it is?

That’s right, it’s Jon Cryer!

He is best known for his role as Alan Harper in Two and A Half Men alongside Charlie Sheen.

The actor, 58, has also starred in films like Pretty in Pink, The Small Affair and 1984’s Hot Shots, as well as the crime drama NCIS.

His shaved head was originally for his role as villainous Lex Luthor on The CW’s Supergirl, where he starred alongside Katie McGrath and Chyler Leigh until 2021, and he’s kept the look now.

Jon debuted as the infamous character in the 15th episode of the show’s fourth season in 2019.

However, earlier this year, Jon confirmed that he would not be returning as Lex for The CW’s Superman & Lois, following Supergirl’s sixth and final season in 2021.

He explained that even if he wanted to, he had to start filming another project that would have clashed, but said DC had been “really cool” and let him know what would happen to the character. and to the series.

Originally introduced as a mad scientist, Alexander Joseph ‘Lex’ Luthor, first appeared in action comic #23, and has persisted as Superman’s rival ever since.

Lex has been described as a wealthy and power-crazed American business tycoon, Metropolis city engineer and philanthropist, and one of the smartest people in the world.

Traditionally, the character has no superpowers or alternate identities and usually appears with a bald head.

His role as Lex wasn’t Jon’s first foray into the DC Universe as he played Lenny, Lex’s nephew in the 1987 film Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, alongside Gene Hackman.