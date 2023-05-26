Entertainment
The comedy actor looks unrecognizable with a clean-shaven head…but can YOU guess who it is?
The comedy actor looks unrecognizable with a clean-shaven head and full beard as he opts for a drastically different new look…but can YOU guess who it is?
A comedy actor who starred in a popular 2000s sitcom looks almost unrecognizable as he’s gone for a drastically different new look.
The star had short brown hair and sported a clean-shaven look, but in recent days he has looked surprisingly different.
Now, he’s gone for a completely shaved head and full black beard, looking worlds away from his sitcom days with the look.
He has made several red carpet appearances with his new style in recent months, with fans surprised by his different look.
But can you guess who it is?
Can you guess who it is? A comedy actor who starred in a popular 00s sitcom looks almost unrecognizable as he opted for a radically different new look (pictured October 2021)
That’s right, it’s Jon Cryer!
He is best known for his role as Alan Harper in Two and A Half Men alongside Charlie Sheen.
The actor, 58, has also starred in films like Pretty in Pink, The Small Affair and 1984’s Hot Shots, as well as the crime drama NCIS.
His shaved head was originally for his role as villainous Lex Luthor on The CW’s Supergirl, where he starred alongside Katie McGrath and Chyler Leigh until 2021, and he’s kept the look now.
Jon debuted as the infamous character in the 15th episode of the show’s fourth season in 2019.
However, earlier this year, Jon confirmed that he would not be returning as Lex for The CW’s Superman & Lois, following Supergirl’s sixth and final season in 2021.
He explained that even if he wanted to, he had to start filming another project that would have clashed, but said DC had been “really cool” and let him know what would happen to the character. and to the series.
Different Look: That’s right, it’s Jon Cryer! He is best known for his role as Alan Harper in Two and A Half Men alongside Charlie Sheen.
New look: He has made several red carpet appearances with his new style in recent months, with fans surprised by his different look (pictured in September 2019)
Villain: His shaved head was originally for his role as villain Lex Luthor in The CW’s Supergirl, where he starred alongside Katie McGrath and Chyler Leigh until 2021
Looking Back: His role as Lex wasn’t Jon’s first foray into the DC Universe as he played Lenny, Lex’s nephew in the 1987 film Superman IV: Quest for Peace, alongside Gene Hackman
Originally introduced as a mad scientist, Alexander Joseph ‘Lex’ Luthor, first appeared in action comic #23, and has persisted as Superman’s rival ever since.
Lex has been described as a wealthy and power-crazed American business tycoon, Metropolis city engineer and philanthropist, and one of the smartest people in the world.
Traditionally, the character has no superpowers or alternate identities and usually appears with a bald head.
His role as Lex wasn’t Jon’s first foray into the DC Universe as he played Lenny, Lex’s nephew in the 1987 film Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, alongside Gene Hackman.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12123719/Comedy-actor-looks-unrecognisable-clean-shaven-head-guess-is.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gibran is hesitant to be a duo for the 2024 presidential election
- The comedy actor looks unrecognizable with a clean-shaven head…but can YOU guess who it is?
- Tange International will purchase Long Shen’s parts tools and equipment
- Muslim Scouts unite to help earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkey
- The Treasury sanctions the boss of the Wagner group in Mali
- “Shah Rukh Khan is still an outsider, and true Bollywood insiders want to be seen with him”: Manoj Bajpayee
- Johnson punches ticket to NCAA Championships
- Fendi launches basketball-inspired men’s collection
- UQ responds to housing market with new student residences project – UQ News
- Imran Khan faces end of road as Pakistan army cracks down
- Who was at the Boris Johnsons Checkers party? Boris’ camp panics over new Partygate demands
- Pulse Clean Energy secures $215 million for UK BESS pipeline