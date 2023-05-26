News | City of West Hollywood





City of West Hollywood Reminds Community and Region of WeHo Pride Events street and facility closures. Drivers and metro users can anticipate increased traffic and travel times; please plan to use alternate routes. Street closures: N. San Vicente Boulevard closed from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard Since From Thursday June 1 at 7 p.m. to Monday June 5 at 10 a.m.

Since From Thursday June 1 at 7 p.m. to Monday June 5 at 10 a.m. Santa Monica Blvd (eastbound) closed from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive from Friday June 2 at 12 p.m. (noon) to Monday June 5 at 7 a.m.

from Friday June 2 at 12 p.m. (noon) to Monday June 5 at 7 a.m. Closure of N. Robertson Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue Since Friday, June 2, at 3 p.m. through Monday, June 5 at 7 a.m.

Since Friday, June 2, at 3 p.m. through Monday, June 5 at 7 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard (westbound) closed from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive from Saturday June 3 at 6 a.m. to Monday June 5 at 7 a.m.

from Saturday June 3 at 6 a.m. to Monday June 5 at 7 a.m. Closure of N. San Vicente Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street from Saturday June 3 at 6 a.m. to Monday June 5 at 10 a.m.

from Saturday June 3 at 6 a.m. to Monday June 5 at 10 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard closed from N. Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive (including side streets one block north and one block south of Santa Monica Boulevard) Sunday, June 4 at 5 a.m. through Sunday, June 4 at 5 p.m. for the WeHo Pride Parade. Santa Monica Boulevard, from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive, will remain closed until Monday, June 5 at 7 a.m. Facility closures: West Hollywood Park Monday, May 29 at 7 a.m. to Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

Five-story parking structure at West Hollywood Park from Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

West Hollywood Library Garage at West Hollywood Park from Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

Aquatic and Recreational Center Garage at West Hollywood Park from Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

at West Hollywood Park from Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. Plummer Park South Lot from Thursday June 1 at 7 p.m. to Monday June 5 at 12 p.m.

Lot Robertson from Thursday June 1 at 7 p.m. to Monday June 5 at 10 a.m. The City of West Hollywood will activate its annual report pride tower free shuttle service during the #WeHoPride weekend. More information is available at https://go.wehopride.com/3qfnasc. WeHo Pride Weekend (June 2-4) will include a free WeHo Pride Street Fair representing a wide range of LGBTQ community groups for visibility, expression and celebration; the Women’s Freedom Festival; the annual Dyke March; Friday night at OUTLOUD; OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride Music Festival; and a wide range of community group programs throughout Pride Month. The 40-day WeHo Pride Arts Festival (May 22-June 30) is taking place at various West Hollywood locations, as well as selected online programming. Additional information about #WeHoPride is posted at www.wehopride.com and @wehopride on instagram And Facebook. For more information about WeHo Pride, please contact the City of West Hollywood Event Services Division at [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date news and events, follow the City of West Hollywood @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the City’s meetings and events calendar. city ​​on www.weho. org/calendar. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

