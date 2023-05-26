Entertainment
Alone In The Dark reinvents itself with Hollywood actors and Resident Evil influences
Amid the horror renaissance we’ve been experiencing for several years, with games like Resident Evil, Dead Space, Silent Hill, and many more being remade, remastered, or rebooted, one of the oldest series in the genre will soon come out of the shadows. Alone in the Dark, a remake of the original 1992 game, is reborn for modern audiences, with an over-the-shoulder perspective, combat mechanics never found in the original adventure game, and even some famous faces.
The remake is written by Mikael Hedberg, author of two genre classics, Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA, giving the relatively unknown team at Pieces Interactive an air of credibility. At the center of the game’s story are two characters, Emily Hartwood and Detective Edward Carnby, played by Free Guy’s Jodie Comer and Stranger Things’ David Harbor respectively. The realistic models of these characters, who are not only voiced by their Hollywood counterparts, but also modeled to look exactly like them, was an immediately fun new detail when I attended a preview of the game ahead of today’s public showcase. today.
At its core, Alone in the Dark is a haunted house story, the game’s team told me during a Q&A session that followed a hands-on presentation. Players will explore the Southern Gothic horror story by moving through his haunted mansion, solving puzzles and battling the entities residing there. In the moments I saw, it looked pretty much like a modern day Resident Evil or some other over-the-shoulder 3D horror series.
That’s probably a good thing, because it brings the franchise to life on a familiar basis. Even if you’ve played every Alone in the Dark game in the past 30 years, you haven’t played a new one since 2015, and based on overall ratings, not a good one since 2001. So there’s a lot of gamers, even horror fans, who have never played a game in this series before. I confess that although I am a huge horror fan, I am one of those players. By shaping the game to be more like others in the genre, I think it’s not that hard to get me excited. I understand the basics, and from there, hopefully the story can take it forward.
So what sets Alone in the Dark apart from a crowded playground that looks and plays like this? The famous faces are a nice touch, but a rep for publisher THQ Nordic told me that it’s actually the game’s tone that sets it apart from other survival horror games. “While being, at its core, a scary story, there’s also room for humor and a little… weirdness (in a good way),” the rep said. “And while many other games go more into the ‘terror’ part of survival horror, we see ourselves more in the psychological horror lore. In that regard, we’re lucky to have David Harbor and Jodie Comer on board, whose spellbinding performances will win over all who are here to experience the story.”
The original game featured combat, but only minimal. Players could fight monsters with their fists and even find and use weapons, but as one of the very first games with polygonal characters, video game technology was still in its infancy. There wasn’t much combat, and what there was would be considered incredibly basic if it were to be faithfully translated into the modern remake. As a result, the two protagonists of the 2023 version can defend themselves in a way that will be familiar to veterans of the genre, using an assortment of weapons and directly confronting enemies more than before.
For players looking to dive into the world of Alone in the Dark themselves, they can do so today. Grace in the Dark Prologue, a free prequel chapter to the main game, launches today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. It features Grace Saunders, a young girl from the series, although the team stressed that this demo would not include combat elements, as they did not want to put Grace in life or death situations.
Instead, the prologue should give players a chance to get a feel for the remake, its controls, atmosphere, and haunted mansion, of course. THQ Nordic said it is investigating whether to include this prologue in physical copies of the game when it launches this fall as well. Alone in the Dark arrives October 25, just in time for horror fans looking for a Halloween hideout.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you purchase something featured on our site.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/alone-in-the-dark-reinvents-itself-with-hollywood-actors-resident-evil-influences/1100-6514585/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Receiving Visit from US-ABC Delegation, President Joko Widodo Discusses Investment and Trade Cooperation
- Alone In The Dark reinvents itself with Hollywood actors and Resident Evil influences
- Pope Francis tells the world his health is improving two months after being hospitalized for bronchitis
- His IIFA weekend on Yas Island; A sneak peek of Bollywood celebrities as they get ready for the event!
- Canada defeats host country Finland and reaches the semi-finals of the World Cup hockey
- a brief history of fashion making in sydney
- Pakistan Imran Khan addresses Supreme Court against military deployment – Middle East Monitor
- Xi Jinping attends the inauguration ceremony of the second plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union and delivers a speech
- Tories should be proud of British migrant numbers and they have Boris Johnson to thank | Gaby Hinsliff
- 2023 US Open Cup quarter-final schedule set for June 6-7
- The indoor entertainment system is the company’s first in-house development – Display Daily
- After a long wait, Lakeview finally wins the All-City girls’ tennis crown