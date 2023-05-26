Alone In The Dark reinvents itself with Hollywood actors and Resident Evil influences

Amid the horror renaissance we’ve been experiencing for several years, with games like Resident Evil, Dead Space, Silent Hill, and many more being remade, remastered, or rebooted, one of the oldest series in the genre will soon come out of the shadows. Alone in the Dark, a remake of the original 1992 game, is reborn for modern audiences, with an over-the-shoulder perspective, combat mechanics never found in the original adventure game, and even some famous faces.

The remake is written by Mikael Hedberg, author of two genre classics, Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA, giving the relatively unknown team at Pieces Interactive an air of credibility. At the center of the game’s story are two characters, Emily Hartwood and Detective Edward Carnby, played by Free Guy’s Jodie Comer and Stranger Things’ David Harbor respectively. The realistic models of these characters, who are not only voiced by their Hollywood counterparts, but also modeled to look exactly like them, was an immediately fun new detail when I attended a preview of the game ahead of today’s public showcase. today.

At its core, Alone in the Dark is a haunted house story, the game’s team told me during a Q&A session that followed a hands-on presentation. Players will explore the Southern Gothic horror story by moving through his haunted mansion, solving puzzles and battling the entities residing there. In the moments I saw, it looked pretty much like a modern day Resident Evil or some other over-the-shoulder 3D horror series.

That’s probably a good thing, because it brings the franchise to life on a familiar basis. Even if you’ve played every Alone in the Dark game in the past 30 years, you haven’t played a new one since 2015, and based on overall ratings, not a good one since 2001. So there’s a lot of gamers, even horror fans, who have never played a game in this series before. I confess that although I am a huge horror fan, I am one of those players. By shaping the game to be more like others in the genre, I think it’s not that hard to get me excited. I understand the basics, and from there, hopefully the story can take it forward.

So what sets Alone in the Dark apart from a crowded playground that looks and plays like this? The famous faces are a nice touch, but a rep for publisher THQ Nordic told me that it’s actually the game’s tone that sets it apart from other survival horror games. “While being, at its core, a scary story, there’s also room for humor and a little… weirdness (in a good way),” the rep said. “And while many other games go more into the ‘terror’ part of survival horror, we see ourselves more in the psychological horror lore. In that regard, we’re lucky to have David Harbor and Jodie Comer on board, whose spellbinding performances will win over all who are here to experience the story.”

Alone in the Dark star faces you’ll recognize and a haunted mansion you’ll become intimately familiar with.

Gallery

The original game featured combat, but only minimal. Players could fight monsters with their fists and even find and use weapons, but as one of the very first games with polygonal characters, video game technology was still in its infancy. There wasn’t much combat, and what there was would be considered incredibly basic if it were to be faithfully translated into the modern remake. As a result, the two protagonists of the 2023 version can defend themselves in a way that will be familiar to veterans of the genre, using an assortment of weapons and directly confronting enemies more than before.

For players looking to dive into the world of Alone in the Dark themselves, they can do so today. Grace in the Dark Prologue, a free prequel chapter to the main game, launches today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. It features Grace Saunders, a young girl from the series, although the team stressed that this demo would not include combat elements, as they did not want to put Grace in life or death situations.

Instead, the prologue should give players a chance to get a feel for the remake, its controls, atmosphere, and haunted mansion, of course. THQ Nordic said it is investigating whether to include this prologue in physical copies of the game when it launches this fall as well. Alone in the Dark arrives October 25, just in time for horror fans looking for a Halloween hideout.