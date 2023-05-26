Entertainment
Sunny Leone gets emotional talking about her Cannes debut | Bollywood
Sunny Leone gets emotional whenever she talks about her role in Kennedy, which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Midnight Screenings section. Amazing in every way and so exciting is how she describes the feeling. (Also read: After the premiere, Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat pose for a photocall in Cannes. See the photos)
Born in Canada as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Indian and Sikh parents, Sunny has had quite the journey. From being a part of the adult entertainment industry to her bold decision to come to India and star on reality show Bigg Boss, did she ever think it would all lead her to Cannes one day? Absolutely not. Not even a percent. I’ve had some crazy ups and downs in my life, but Anurag Sir picked up the phone and told me it would be fine because Charlie changed everything. Just that phone call made me so happy,” she exclaims.
How Sunny landed the role of Charlie in Kennedy
Sunny goes on to explain how she landed the role. Even though I hadn’t auditioned in a long time, I was confident to deliver my lines, but I was super nervous thinking what if they didn’t like me. The best thing that happened after he started showing this movie to people while he was still editing was people who had never spoken to me until now were walking up to me and telling me oh we saw Kennedy and we really liked your role. Even though nothing else comes out of this festival, he (Anurag Kashyap) provided me with so much love, care and respect that I will always be grateful for.
How Sunny Became Charlie
A host of top Bollywood divas have made headlines for walking the red carpet at Cannes this year, but the honor of attending the festival with her film goes to Sunny Leone alone. When talking to us about how she prepared for her role shared by Sunny, Anurag Sir wanted me to have that particular laugh. I think we all know people who hide behind their laughter and smile. Who makes you feel like everything is fine as they break inside. I can identify with that. I understood his character. After everything that’s happened to me over the past 10 years, people’s judgments and comments see me and think I’m super confident, someone who isn’t anxious, doesn’t feel bad about trolls but who forgets that I am human too and these things affect you.
It’s definitely a big moment for Sunny and, as she says herself, the best feeling ever. I keep saying to Anurag Sir, thank you for picking up the phone and calling me because so far a director of his caliber has not. It’s a pleasant feeling.
What’s next for Sunny?
So what’s in store for him now that the Cannes dream has come true? Impossible to predict the future, she says. For me, it’s a moment that I want to cherish. I can’t change the way the industry is and start knocking on doors and asking people now, are you going to work with me? I think it’s going to happen the way it’s supposed to.”
When asked what she would like to say to her younger self, Sunny replied, “I will tell my younger self not to worry. The sun will shine tomorrow. Everything I’ve done so far hasn’t been easy, it hasn’t passed down to me. I had to work hard. So my story of a girl from a world entering a completely alien world and somehow navigating and surviving is proof that things work. I am very grateful to my husband for always being by my side.
