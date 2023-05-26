Ulla Johnson, who built her business on empowering women through clothing, opens a new store in West Hollywood





A friend of mine, a jewelry historian, is often called upon to give talks or chair panels. When a concert comes up at the last minute and she, like most of us, has nothing to wear, she rushes to a certain store in Bleecker Street and picks up what she calls an Ulla. She’s not the only one to trust a dress from Ulla Johnson, whose vaguely frilly but not ridiculous, pretty but not tacky, bohemian but never sloppy designs increasingly reflect the looks that women want to have today. No longer bound by arcane rules of relevance (nor forced to wander the basics), they’re fine, Weare free to put on a puffy sleeve and, nevertheless, be taken seriously. Johnson, 49, is one of a group of female designers answering this age-old question: What do women want? We are thinking here of people like Catherine Holstein of Khaite, Nili Lotan, sisters Nicky and Simone of the eponymous Zimmermannwomen who, like Johnson, launched their highly successful businesses with little industry fanfare. These designers owe their popularity not to the din of social media or the relentless shilling of so-called influencers, but to the clothes themselves. I really care about every detail where the pockets go, where the zipper is; I put scuba pullers on the zippers so you don’t have to ask someone to help you, says Johnson. I strongly believe that women dress for themselves, they want to look great for themselves. If you’re wearing something that makes you feel like you can really be seen for who you are? Well, then my job is done. Johnson’s best-selling printed dresses, its recently launched premium sustainable denim, woven bags and seashell earrings are sold in more than 500 stores worldwide, with the company remaining fiercely independent and wholly owned by herself. His latest venture is an airy 3,000 square foot boutique in West Hollywood, complete with a sunroom designed by Kelly Wearstler and a garden created by Johnson’s friend, Miranda Brooks, the landscape architect. ALL IN THE FAMILY

Johnson with his mother in Morocco in 1977. The day I visit Johnson in her sprawling Lower Manhattan studio, she leads me down a hallway stuffed with frothy antique dresses that inspire her on a perp stroll that fills me with delight and desire. We settle into his office, and through the glass wall I can see his staff actively conversing, many of them young women of various shapes and sizes dressed in Ullas. Johnson, who is slender and has long blonde hair, wears a beige dress in a bold print that fleetingly resembles a zebra stripe, and although it has neo-Victorian sleeves, it is also narrow through the body, avoiding the formidable vintage nightie effect. Around her neck is a 19th century gold necklace worked to look like lace; on her wrists and fingers are a mix of deeply personal trinkets amidst a crush of Cartier-signature pieces. The designer grew up in Manhattan. Her parents were archaeologists and she had an itinerant childhood, traveling the world with them. (Johnson remembers looking at the folk costumes his mother, who is Serbian, collected, and then realized she wanted to learn more about the craft.) The love of hitting the road has also Influenced Her Own Life: When her daughter was a baby, Johnson traveled to Cuzco, once the center of the Inca Empire. People said you couldn’t take a six week old there, but I had my baby with me. The women knit there, the men weave. It was a major turning point in my career. I started working with artisans there and in India.

