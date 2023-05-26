North Hollywood Parents Boycott School District’s Planned Pride Assembly: ‘Keep Your Kids Home’

Parents in North Hollywood, Calif., are planning to boycott an assembly to discuss LGBTQ+ issues for Pride Month at Saticoy Elementary School.

An Instagram account named Saticoy Elementary Parents posted on Monday that “outraged” parents, “who share conservative values” and “don’t think this material is appropriate for teaching children,” plan to keep their children home on 2 June because of a school assembly scheduled to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride month.

The Instagram account was created to oppose the program.

“Warning: PROTEST IS JUNE 2! We need help! We need signs! We need everyone to come!” Saticoy Elementary Parents wrote on the Instagram post caption.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced that a K-12 school assembly will be held at Saticoy Elementary School to teach students about the LGBTQ+ community.

The group alleges the students will watch a video that says “some kids have 2 moms, some have 2 dads.”

“This sparked outrage among parents, with many of them emailing/calling LAUSD officials complaining about the day and protesting by not taking their children to school that day” , the band said in their Instagram post.

LAUSD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to Fox 11 Los Angelesteachers will read to students at the assembly a book by Mary Hoffman called “The Great Big Book of Families”, which talks about diversity and “all kinds of families”.

In another Instagram postthe band claimed “we are obligated to talk about matters that should not burden our children for many years to come”.

“Keep your kids home on June 2! We are parents of elementary school children, who have the right to introduce sexually explicit subject matter at our discretion,” the post read. “Yes, any LGBTQ-related topic is sexually explicit. Why? Our children are innocent and have no idea what’s going on. As parents, we have the right to introduce these topics at our discretion. Instead of this we are compelled to speak on matters that should not burden our children for many years to come.”

According to Fox 11, the district says parents can allow their children to skip the program.

“Los Angeles Unified is committed to creating a safe and inclusive learning environment that embraces the diversity of the communities we serve. The District encourages all members of our school communities to treat each other with respect, kindness, and compassion so that our students can be self-reliant to realize their greatest potential,” the district said in a statement.

He went on to say, “As part of our engagement with school communities, our schools regularly discuss the diversity of the families we serve and the importance of inclusion. As part of our engagement with school communities , our schools regularly discuss the diversity of the families we serve and the importance of inclusion. This remains an active discussion with our school communities, and we remain committed to continuing to engage with families on this important topic. Families are always encouraged to discuss important topics with their children and families can also contact their schools for more information on school programs or activities.”

The boycott highlights the phenomenon of parents across the country paying greater attention to school boards by challenging progressive curricula and challenging books they deem inappropriate.

Education issues have become the main concern of voters. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, school board meetings have often become battlegrounds between parents and school board officials, reigniting debate about how much control parents have over their children’s education.

The issues have prompted parents to rise to run for school board seats after concerns over educational content during the coronavirus pandemic.