Is Priyanka Chopra bad talking about Bollywood? Tinsel Town in trouble after Desi Girl revelations





New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a world star. For the past few months, the desi girl has been making consecutive revelations about the Hindi film industry. However, his startling revelations have ruffled many feathers in tinsel town with Bigwigs questioning the intentions behind his claims. Many accuse Priyanka Chopra of selective criticism. This is supported by their typical “whataboutism”. Bollywood devotees ask Desi Girl if sexism, groupism and nepotism don’t exist in Hollywood. Alex Cooper’s Disgusting Remarks Meanwhile, some are questioning her silence on podcast host Alex Cooper’s racist comments. For the uninitiated, the actress recently attended one of the most listened to podcast shows “Call her daddy” hosted by Alex where she talked about her life, career and experience as a former miss world. However, fans have pointed out that Alex made some of the most racist, sexist and hateful remarks about the Citadel actress and her husband a few years ago. In one of his podcasts released in 2020, Alex and his co-host Sofia Franklin were seen calling Priyanka and Nick the “most annoying couple ever”. ” “Priyanka loves being on top and rocking Nick’s little body back and forth,” said one podcaster, to which another agreed. The duo didn’t stop there, they took it a step further and mocked Priyanka by calling her a “lesbian” in a derogatory way. Listen to the leaked audio tape: I wonder if PC was aware of this before participating in the Call Her Daddy podcast. In 2020, the hosts called PC and Nick ugly, disgusting, and Priyanka, an Alex Cooper lesbian, also makes fun of how Priyanka is physically taller than him. #PriyankaChopra #CitadelOnPrime #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/3nDeda2EqE (@nolandsman_) May 14, 2023 Since Priyanka’s appearance on the podcast show, her fans have been left disappointed in the actress for gracing the same show whose hosts made some of the most disgusting comments about her and her spouse. A few fans also wondered if Priyanka knew about Alex’s remarks about her before going on her podcast. Many Bollywood devotees had the actress on their radar as they branded her a ‘hypocrite’ for silently hitting back at Alex Cooper’s controversial remarks while at the same time she never misses an opportunity to call Bollywood for its bad practices. Priyanka’s encounter with the creepy director Meanwhile, in the latest shocker, Priyanka Chopra has revealed her encounter with a creepy director in her debut. She said the director told her he wanted to take a look at her underwear. On the other hand, she also added that some of her male Bollywood co-stars act like divas. Priyanka’s words on quitting Bollywood Speaking about her exit from the Indian film industry in a podcast hosted by Dax Shepherd, the actress revealed that she was cornered and sidelined in the industry after falling out with powerful names in the tinsel town.

