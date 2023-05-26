Sudhanshu Pandey on Nitesh Pandey: He was happy with his work.





Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is at a loss for words after the death of his friend and co-actor Nitesh Pandey. He adds that the late actor, who died of cardiac arrest on May 23, was genuinely excited about the job ahead of him and took it upon himself to explore this new phase of his career. Read also : Prasoon Joshi, Manoj Bajpayee and Rupali Ganguly remember Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey: ‘I can’t believe it’ Sudhanshu Pandey grew close with late actor Nitish Pandey while working on Anupamaa The news came as a shock to me. It’s one of those times that completely takes you away and does a thing that someone who was with us a while ago, sitting around and talking about work on TV and OTT, is not with us anymore, says Sudhanshu, adding, He was happy with how the job was taking for him and excited to travel from here to there for various things. Asked him to share more about what Nitesh Pandey was up to and what had him most excited about the upcoming work, Sudhanshu tells us, He was doing a couple three-four web series, and also had an OTT movie in his chat . He was very happy that finally good things were happening. He was really excited about the work he was doing now. It was while working on a TV show Country Anupama that the 48-year-old formed a bond with Nitesh, especially since they were also from the same place. Every time he was on set, he would come to my room to sit and talk. It was only recently that we talked about how OTT is working in its favor as a medium and what TV has done for it. He said he would go out and explore other work as it was finally starting for him. When he came to shoot for the TV show, we were chilling, it was one Pandey meeting another Pandey. We were also from Uttrakhand so we had a lot in common. So we used to swap stories and laugh. Now all these stories are over, remembers the actor. Considering that Nitesh died at the age of 51 due to cardiac arrest, Sudhanshu feels that this should be a wake-up call for all not to neglect their health. He was on the heavier side, and definitely not someone who trained or exercised. In fact, there are many people who work but do not really take care of their health and their body. These days, with all the types of foods and types of things that we ingest into our bodies, if we are not vigilant about the state of our bodies, things become very risky. We must be responsible not only for ourselves, but also for our family, he concludes.

