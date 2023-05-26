Homelessness in Los Angeles: Patience is running out as large encampment returns to Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Frustrated Hollywood business owners beg the city to help deal with a large encampment of homeless people growing in the area.

The camp is near Martel Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. The city emptied the camp about a year ago, but it’s back and growing.

A local business owner criticizes the city for not policing the area and letting the homeless resettle without any pushback.

Other business owners are so frustrated that they have hired security.

Kiara Randolph, business manager of the nail salon, says homelessness no longer bothers her, but a year ago it was a mess.

“They would flash us out the window, or come and steal our candy or just kind of mess with our customers,” she said.

Shortly after Eyewitness News spoke with Randolph, a homeless man began mumbling garbled words and spinning outside the nail salon before walking away.

Business owners aren’t the only ones upset about homelessness returning.

Hollywood resident Charlotte Duvall said the situation was “discouraging”.

The homeless encampment is in the district of Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman. Eyewitness News has contacted their office about the homelessness issue, but no response has been received so far.