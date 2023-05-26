IIFA 2023 is here: Indian stars gather for Bollywood’s biggest awards





The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) got off to a flying start today. Following the unprecedented success of IIFA 2022, the Sobha IIFA Weekend 2023 and NEXA IIFA Awards, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, are back on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA 2023 will take place on May 26-27. The event will take place at Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, the Etihad Arena, which forms part of the Yas Bay waterfront on Yas Island. The island is one of the fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations in the world. During a press conference held at the W Yas Island Hotel, Abu Dhabi, the media welcomed Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao this year, as well as artists Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur Joining them were PNC Menon, Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, Hans Fraikin – Film and Television Commissioner, and Sandeep Walia, among other dignitaries for the event. highly anticipated that promises to be a mixture of glitz and charm. IIFA 2023: a massive celebration Commenting on the IIFA collaboration, Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty, said, “We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd IIFA Weekend. The event will see the presence of the whos who of the Indian film industry with the glitz and glamor that make Indian cinema very popular. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome our nation’s many actors, artists and talents, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. Shashank Srivastava, Managing Director of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said, “NEXA has always been at the forefront of innovations and curated impeccable experiences that not only impress but inspire. By foraying into the realms of fashion, music and travel, NEXA has managed to create and inspire multiple unique experiences for its customers. It is for this reason that NEXA has collaborated with the IIFA, which is a platform to recognize India’s best creative talents in the world of cinema and celebrate the best of cinematic arts. HE Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Chief Tourism Officer, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the IIFA Awards once again in Abu Dhabi, as it marks an important milestone for our dynamic entertainment calendar. Our relationship with India, which is based on shared cultural and economic interests, has been further strengthened by the fact that Abu Dhabi has served as the setting for a number of Bollywood blockbusters, allowing people around the world to experience our wonderful country. . The greatest celebration of Indian cinema will take place in Abu Dhabi, and we are delighted to welcome the illustrious actors, directors and members of the Indian film community, and their supporters. IIFA 2023: what to expect IIFA 2023 will kick off the mega celebrations tomorrow May 26, 2023 with the IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh. There will also be an exclusive showcase by famous designer Manish Malhotra, who celebrates 25 years in the fashion industry. The grand finale, the IIFA Awards, will take place on May 27, 2023 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal with electrifying performances from Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh. Abhishek Bachchan said: “I am delighted to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honor to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. I look forward to hosting the IIFAs. award.” This year, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riteish & Genelia DSouza, Sunny Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Fardeen Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Rashii Khanna, Sheeba Chaddha, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh will all walk the green carpet. Producer Ramesh Taurani along with fellow movie moguls Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada, Anees Bazmee and R Madhavan are expected to attend the weekend and IIFA awards. IIFA will air exclusively on India’s COLORS channel with a jaw-dropping lineup of stars. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

