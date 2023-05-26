Japanese kabuki actor found collapsed at home alongside his parents | Japan





The world of Japanese Kabuki, a classic form of Japanese theater that combines highly stylized movement and unusual vocalization, was rocked after popular actor Ennosuke Ichikawa was taken to hospital and his parents were found dead. Ennosuke was found by his manager collapsed at his home in Tokyo with an apparent suicide note and taken to a hospital. His 75-year-old mother was found dead in another room of the house alongside his 76-year-old father, Danshiro Ichikawa, also kabuki actor, who died in hospital later the same day, according to media reports. Ennosuke, 47, was released from hospital the following day. An autopsy revealed the parents had died after taking an overdose of psychotropic drugs, police said. Ennosuke told investigators the three took the drugs after the family held talks, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported. The deaths coincided with claims in a weekly magazine that Ennosuke, who has also appeared in other theater productions and TV series, had been involved in incidents of sexual and power harassment targeting other actors and employees. theatre. Shochiku, a leading studio and kabuki theater management company, said it was deeply saddened by the deaths of Danshiro and his wife, according to Variety magazine. The company, which also acts as Ennosukes’ management agency, has apologized for the concern the alleged scandal has caused kabuki fans, adding that he would not comment further while he reviews the magazines’ claims. Ennosuke has not commented publicly. Ennosuke Ichikawa first appeared on kabuki stage in 1980 and became the fourth generation member of his family to adopt the prestigious stage name Ennosuke in 2012. He was also the artistic engine of super-kabukiwhich combines traditional theater with new technologies, and appeared in a super-kabuki production based on the popular One Piece manga. Kabuki stories, performed by all-male actors dressed in elaborate costumes and colorful make-up masks, deal with samurai rivalry, love, suicide, and more pedestrian tales of city life. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or [email protected]. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is on 988 or chat for help. You can also text HOME to 741741 to get in touch with a crisis text line counsellor. In Australia, the crisis support service safety rope is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org

