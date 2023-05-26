Daily horoscope for May 26, 2023: Imagine perfection





A look at the free daily horoscope for Friday, May 26, 2023 Today’s birthday (05/26/23). Get organized to make dreams come true this year. Perseverance pays. To grow professionally, keep showing up. Your springtime social life is blossoming. Carefully navigate the physical health or work challenges of the summer, before having fun in the fall with the people you love. Adapt to winter transitions with peaceful rituals. Imagine perfection. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8 Physical action yields beautiful results. You become stronger. Capture an unexpected moment of beauty. Your work represents you well. Make a creative move. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 9 Savor precious moments shared with the people you love. Treat yourself to spontaneous pleasure. Romance surprises you. Align your actions with your heart. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 9 Savor home beautification projects. Discover a crazy deal or a lucky opportunity. Inspiration blossoms into beautiful results. Fill your home and garden with love. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a 9 Take a creative project to the next level. Express a great idea. You are particularly persuasive. Use your charms and talents to share an inspiring possibility. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 9 Grab a lucrative opportunity. A bonus or perk adds unexpected value to your work. Maintain positive balances. Replenish reserves. Harvest extra abundance and store. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Today is a 9, you are particularly attractive. Connect and communicate to expand your reach. Pursue personal passion projects to expand your heart and mind. Love feeds you. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 6. Deal with recent changes calmly. Directing promotes creativity. Sort and organize. Put things away. Beauty and love inspire you. Find it in unexpected places. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 A pleasant surprise benefits the team’s efforts. Building and strengthening lasting bonds for shared resilience. Gather for a common passion. Your heart motivates action. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is a 9 Professional benefits could come from unexpected sources. Deliver excellence. You can find the resources to take your project to the next level. Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) Today is an 8 Discover unexpected serendipity along the way. Your research reveals a treasure. Luck follows initiative. Savor truth, beauty and goodness. Make a great discovery. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a temptation of 9 lucrative prizes. Discuss potential financial strategies and solutions for shared accounts. Gather up and charge forward. Help each other. Catch extra cash in collaboration. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is an 8 You and your partner are on the same page. Work together to seize a lucky opportunity. Conditions promote love, romance and partnership. Explore the possibilities. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

