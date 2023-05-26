Actor Hugh Grant may take legal action against Murdoch Paper





‘Notting Hill’ actor claims illegal acts at Sun

Grant is suing the Murdoch group alongside Prince Harry

Court says phone hacking allegations were made too late

Further allegations will be tried in January 2024 LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) – British actor Hugh Grant’s claims that Sun reporters used private detectives to tap his phone and burglarize his home could lead to a trial, but his allegations of voicemail intercepts were made too late, the London High Court ruled on Friday. . Grant, alongside Prince Harry, is suing Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) for alleged large-scale illegal newsgathering which he claims was carried out in the name of his tabloid, the Sun. Judge Timothy Fancourt said in a written ruling on Friday that Grant’s allegations of voicemail interception widely known as “phone hacking” were outside a six-year window for legal action. But the judge said the question of whether Grant’s allegations of “wiretapping, bugging, blogging, burglary and instructing private investigators to do any of those things” had been brought too late was to be decided in a trial due to take place in January 2024. A spokesperson for NGN said the publisher was pleased that Grant’s phone-hacking claim against the Sun was dismissed by the court. “NGN strongly denies the various historical allegations of unlawful information gathering contained in what remains of Mr. Grant’s claim,” the spokesperson added. NGN had also asked the judge to dismiss Harry’s case at a hearing in April, but a decision in his case is not expected until after a rehearing in July, during which Harry will ask permission to stand. press on an alleged “secret agreement” between Buckingham Palace and senior NGN officials. CAMPAIGN FOR PRESS REFORM Grant, famous for his cinematic comedies such as “Notting Hill”, has become a prominent campaigner for press reform since the phone-hacking scandal emerged. He previously filed a lawsuit against NGN over the now-defunct tabloid News of the World, which was settled in 2012. His latest lawsuit alleged that Sun reporters used private investigators to tap his landline phone, place listening and tracking devices on his home and car, break into his property and deceive his private information. NGN denies the allegations and its lawyers argued at the April hearing that it was “unreal” for Grant not to know enough to take legal action about the Sun sooner than he did. Friday’s decision comes amid an ongoing trial over allegations of unlawful newsgathering made by Harry and others against Mirror Group Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People. Harry is due to testify in person in early June, the first British royal to do so since the 19th century. Reporting by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden; Editing by Alex Richardson Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/actor-hugh-grants-can-pursue-some-claims-murdoch-paper-others-too-late-london-2023-05-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos