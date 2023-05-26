The Juan de Fuca Festival starts today





PORT ANGELES — The 30th anniversary of the Juan de Fuca Festival begins today, bringing together more than 60 acts on five stages and dozens of artisans and food vendors at the free street fair. The Vern Burton Community Center and Grounds, 308 E. Fourth St., is the center for the celebration of music and art from across the region and beyond. The street fair, which will also feature 18 early Juan de Fuca artisans — local entrepreneurs selling for the first time — will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Sunday. The Five Acre School Soundwaves marimba band will perform on the Community Stage outside the Vern Burton Center at 4:15 p.m. today, followed by the opening ceremony of the Juan de Fuca Festival at 5 p.m. On the main stage inside the Vern Burton, live music starts at 5.30pm tonight and continues through Sunday, with the closing act, US band Rose’s Pawn Shop, starting their main show at 8.30pm This year, 17 and under enter the festival for free, and students 21 and under with valid ID pay half price. Three-day passes for adults are $100, while one-day passes are $30 for today, $55 for Saturday, and $50 for Sunday. The new Juan de Fuca Festival mobile app offers ticket sales and information, as does its website, JFFA.org. The program for this evening includes: • 5.30 pm: Newski, Vern Burton main stage. • 5:45 pm Blue Hole Iguanas, bedroom stage adjacent to the Vern Burton. • 6 pm: Bellydance troupe Shula Azhar, Community Stage in front of the Vern Burton. • 7 p.m.: Blue Moon Marquee, main stage. • 7:00 pm Music Tabor & Albero, Chamber Stage. • 8:15 pm Tony Furtado, Bedroom scene. • 8:30 pm Boy Band Review, main stage. At 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Port Angeles yoga instructor Jenny Houston will be giving free outdoor yoga classes near the Community Stage. Also on both days, live entertainment will start on the various stages at noon and continue until 10 p.m.





