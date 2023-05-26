Actor Hector Parra sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for corruption of minors

Hctor Parra on a red carpet on November 5, 2019. Media and Media (Getty Images)

The famous soap opera actor Hector Parra was sentenced this Thursday to 10 years and six months in prison for corruption of minors for having sexually abused one of his daughters, Alexa Parra Hoffman, for years, according to a press release published by Olivia Rubio , the lawyer for the young woman during the process. Parra was handed the maximum sentence that could be handed down for the crime of bribery of minors, weeks after being acquitted of seven counts of abusive touching which his daughter had also complained about.

We celebrate the sentence handed down today that condemned Hector [Parra]Rubio said. This decision represents progress in the search for justice for Alexa and for all girls and boys who have experienced sexual violence in their family spaces. Alexa denounced her father when she was barely 19 years old. I accused him of inappropriate touching that Parra started when she was only six years old. Following the complaint, on June 15, 2021, Parra was arrested by the Mexico City prosecutor’s office and transferred to the capital’s East prison, where he has been locked up for these two years.

Rubio’s attorney mentioned that sentencing is not an end point in the process. There is still a long way to go to achieve full compensation for the damage, he said in a statement. We are not alone, they are not alone, decided the lawyer, referring to the support they received on social networks during the trial. This sentence is a recognition of the value and dignity of Alexa and her mother, who despite the revictimization she suffered from her abuser, her family and some media, the statement said.

During these two years, not everything has been demonstrations of support for Alexa. Starting with his father, who has always denied the accusations. Before going to prison, various media received him, in a series of interviews in which Parra accused Alexa’s mother of being behind the alleged plot that had been orchestrated against him. Many have come to his defense, including his other daughter, Daniela Parra, who has been by his side since the charges began. And they wonder if there is corruption? What a bad mother, wrote the young woman after learning of the sentence that justice had pronounced against her father.

With a video of a few minutes posted on her Instagram account, Alexa announced the broadcast of a documentary, in which she tells her story. After a long moment of silence, I decided to start a procedure against him. It was years of pain and anguish, first to identify the abuse, and later, to pull myself together and find the strength to speak out against my abuser and a difficult criminal process, Alexa says as images of her are shown walking through Xochimilco, north of Mexico City. Short videos of her father are also broadcast on national television programs, defending his version that the young woman has been manipulated, and the negative comments she constantly receives on social networks.

The crime of corruption of minors was the only crime that remained after his acquittal of the crimes of abusive touching. The young woman’s lawyer explained that he had been acquitted because it could not be determined whether there had been seven, 20 or 200 [abusos]. The criminal type that best covers these behaviors is the aggravated corruption of minors, due to the relationship [de parentesco entre el padre y la hija]. This crime includes all acts of abuse, he explained in another statement. Even so, Parra was sentenced to 10 years and six months, the maximum term for the crime of corruption of minors in the Federal Penal Code.

Alexa Parra Hoffman, daughter of actor and artist Ginny Hoffman, denounced her father in 2019, in the magazine TV ratings. It touched me in a way a dad doesn’t, falling asleep in my underwear with me and when I took a bath I had to let him know when I was leaving so he could dry me off, the youngster said. woman at publication. Alexa also explained that her father used to fondle her strangely and that she lived in constant fear of the actor’s aggressive reactions.

