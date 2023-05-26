Dana White warns bar stool could be damaged by ‘f****** corporate guys who don’t know Jack s***’

UFC chief Dana White predicted that Barstool Sports would lose its authenticity following the company’s purchase by Penn Entertainment.

Barstool, launched by Dave Portnoy, was acquired by the gaming conglomerate earlier this year and has already displayed a more corporate image than the hugely popular Portnoy-operated Barstool.

“Once you start involving suits in your business and these goddamn businessmen who think they know what they’re doing and most of them don’t know Jack s***,” White said The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

‘You’re going to see that with Barstool over the next two years too. They came in and they ransomed him, they ransomed Portnoy.

Penn executed a full purchase of Barstool in February, in total they spent $551 million on the popular sports and cultural content machine.

Dana White (L) thinks the bar stool could lose its authenticity after Dave Portnoy buyout

Portnoy is still part of the Barstool brand but revealed on The Kirk Minihane Show his contract ends in 20 months.

“Who knows where I will be in 3-4 years,” Portnoy said. ‘It was a question of [a new deal]. Like you said, who knows what they’re thinking at this point.

White was asked about rumors of a feud with Barstool at a Power Slap press conference on Wednesday.

“No, that’s not true,” he replied. “Listen, what I said today about Pat McAfee was not about Barstool Sports, it was about Penn Gaming.

Portnoy has clashed with Penn executives over several issues, including firing Ben Mintz in May

The 46-year-old is unsure what to expect if he part ways with Barstool Sports.

“Basically what I’m saying is when you build a business like Barstool Sports the way it was built with a guy like Dave Portnoy, once you have a bunch of costumes involved it just changes the whole dynamic. Ask Vice how it went.

Earlier this month, the Barstool founder claimed he had done everything in his power to try to retain former employee Ben Mintz.

The fan favorite was fired for reading aloud rap lyrics that included the N-word on a live stream.

At the time, Portnoy expressed concern that Mintz’s firing was a “death blow” to the company after Penn’s stock price subsequently fell following a backlash.