Actor/Creator Danny McBride Spotlights 600 Week Dignitaries





Offer this item Share this article without paywall. CONCORD A host of celebrities, dignitaries and special guests will be present at the highly anticipated racing event renowned for its patriotic fervor, the 64th race of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Accustomed to breaking loose and going fast, Danny McBride, the creator and star of popular HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, will take the wheel as honorary race car driver and lead the field to the green flag to launch the Coke -Cola 600 . Fast cars and all the Coca-Cola a man can drink? How could I say no, said McBride. I’m so honored and excited to be part of the action. The weekend fun kicks off Friday with the ARCA Menards General Tire 150 Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 series along with an energetic performance at Circle K Speed ​​Street by AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds. On Saturday, Xfinity Series drivers will battle for supremacy in the Alsco Uniforms 300 and the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track for the first time to set the stage for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Country music superstar Jake Owen will rock the Circle K Speed ​​Street Stage. The party moves to the field on Sunday as the legendary Doobie Brothers featuring Michael McDonald are set to perform a pre-race concert ahead of the patriotic salute to the United States Armed Forces and the green flag for the Coca-Cola 600. People also read…











Dignitaries for NC Education Lottery 200 Fridays: Honorary Starter: Thomas Martin, winner of Luck E Rewards Grand Marshal: Mike Beach, winner of Luck E Rewards Pace Car Passenger: Luck E Rewards Winner Stephen Francis Honorary Race Official: Terri Rose, Deputy Executive Director of Brand Management and Communications Saturday Dignitaries Alsco 300 Uniforms: Honorary Starter: Ben Fox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Alsco Grand Marshal: Samantha Busch Color Presentation: Concord Police Department Honor Guard Summon: Staff Sergeant. Monty Self, retired from the United States Air Force National Anthem: Cash Crawford Coca-Cola 600 Sunday Dignitaries include: Honorary Race Director: Cameron Sexton, Tennessee Speaker of the House Honorary Car Driver: Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones Honorary: Nancy Mace, Congresswoman from South Carolina Grand Marshals: Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Bobby Labonte and Kyle Petty, legendary drivers from the Coca-Cola racing family, alongside Lisa Marie Higgins, Southeast Regional Chair and National Capital District Executive Director











Week 600 Event Tickets Tickets are still available for Coca-Cola 600 Weekend May 26-28, with three-day passes starting at $99. Weekend tickets for children 12 and under are $10. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling the box office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Admission to Circle K Speed ​​Street concerts by AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds (Friday) and Jake Owen (Saturday) is free with any race ticket. Sunday’s pre-race concert by The Doobie Brothers is free with the purchase of a Coca-Cola 600 race ticket. Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

