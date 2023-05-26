70s Bollywood nude party is causing an internet sensation





The 70s was an era of change in Bollywood, it was the era of the ‘angry youth’ generation. From masala to dance numbers, the era gave Bollywood a new direction. Now the stars are more than what we see on screen, we idolize them and see them as figures of God. Meanwhile, when people see more of the human side, they get hurt, they get offended. Recently, photos from a 70s Bollywood party have surfaced. People argue that the photo can be edited, but most of them don’t doubt at all before calling them pervs. In the photos, notable personalities such as Raj Kapoor, Sanjay Khan and J Om Prakash can be seen which is enough to draw attention. They are seen sitting next to a stripper at a private party. One user tweeted: “Sure. They even invited those reporters and photographers you can see in the photos. Parties like this still happen today, but they’ve become more private. And most of the comments followed this moment of criticism. Some have also defended Bollywood stars and we can see comments such as ‘I mean his job as a stripper and they seem to be happy with it so I don’t know what the problem is’. It’s their life, they do what they want, as long as they don’t hurt anyone. ‘ So yes, moral policing on the internet is still going on as most users keep calling the stars evil. In an idolized world, watching porn becomes moral but paying a stripper in a harmless act turns out to be a perverted act. Humanity is quite funny. Job: English political writer. E-mail: [email protected] (must submit a sample article) This week’s releases on the OTT Check rating filter

Hiring a Content Writer: We are looking to hire a Telugu Content Writer. Send your sample articles to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirchi9.com/social-media-viral/the-bollywood-nude-party-from-the-70s-sensationalises-internet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos