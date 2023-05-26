Singer and actor Ed Ames, star of TV series Daniel Boone, dies at 95 | Entertainment





Ed Amesthe veteran singer and actor who played Mingo in the television series Daniel Boone, is dead. He was 95 years old. According DeadlineAmes died at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, May 21. No cause of death was given. Born July 9, 1927 in Malden, Massachusetts, Ames began his career singing with his brothers in the Ames Brothers quartet, which enjoyed success throughout the 1950s with hit songs such as Rag Mop, It Only Hurts For a Little While, You, You, You and the Ugly Lady of Shady Lane. He would continue to record solo music into the 1960s after the quartet disbanded, having hits with such tracks as My Cup Runneth Over, Time, Time, Try to Remember and When the Snow Is on the Roses. It was in the 1960s that Ames began to pursue an acting career, with his first starring role in an off-Broadway production of Arthur Millers. the crucible. He was then in the national touring company of Carnival. Although born to Jewish parents from Ukraine, Ames was often cast as Native American characters due to his dark complexion. He played Chief Bromden in the Broadway production of Flight over a cuckoo’s nest and was cast as a member of the Cherokee Mingo tribe in the NBC series Daniel Boonewith Fess Parker. His role as Mingo meant he became adept at throwing a tomahawk, which led to one of the most memorable moments of his career during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on April 27, 1965. During the broadcast, Carson had Ames demonstrate his skills by throwing a tomahawk at the target of a cowboy depicted on a wooden sign. Ames’ throw landed directly in the cowboy’s groin, which saw the studio audience burst into laughter. Think I’m going to another company, John, Ames said, to which Carson replied, I didn’t even know you were Jewish! Without hesitation, Ames joked back, Welcome to Frontier Bris. Ames has also appeared on several other TV shows over the years, including the rifleman, The Murder She Wrote, Mc Cloud, His Garry Shandlings ShowAnd Jake and the Fatman. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; two children, Ronald and Sonya; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his stepson Stephen Saviano. Another daughter, Marcella, predeceased him. More titles:

