Bollywood actresses who are proud to be parents of cats*







Bollywood actresses are known for their charm, talent, and glamor both on and off screen. However, beyond their glamorous lives, many of these actresses have a soft spot for animals, especially cats. In this article, we shine the spotlight on some Bollywood actresses who are proud cat parents. Not only are these actresses dominating the silver screen, but they are also spreading their love and affection over their feline companions. Let’s take a closer look at these cat-loving Bollywood divas. Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s youngest and most successful actresses, is also a doting cat mom. She has a cat named Edward, whom she affectionately calls Eddie. Alia often shares adorable photos of Eddie on her social media, expressing her affection for her furry friend. Sonakshi Sinha: Sonakshi Sinha, known for her versatile acting skills, is also a cat lover. She is the proud mother of a beautiful Persian cat named Kuro. Sonakshi often posts photos and videos of Kuro, showing the bond they share and the joy his feline friend brings to his life. Shilpa Shetty: The actress, fitness freak, producer and businesswoman also has a thing for animals. She has a small furry white cat, which she calls Queenie. She saved the little creature on a rainy day, when the cat was all wet and shaking. She introduced it to us through her social media account. Madhurima Tuli, a talented and versatile Bollywood actress, is not only known for her on-screen performances but also for her deep affection for animals. Among her furry companions, her pet cat Gabru holds a special place in her heart. Madhurima Tuli and her beloved cat, give us pet goals with their moments of love and companionship. Madhurima Tuli’s love for cats is evident through her social media posts, where she often shares adorable photos and heartwarming stories about her cat Gabru. Jacqueline Fernandes: Kick actress, Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute animal lover. She owns a furry white cat named Miu Miu. Jacqueline posted photos of herself with her cat. These Bollywood actresses not only grace the big screen with their talent, but also hold a special place in their hearts for their feline companions. From Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhurima Tuli and Kriti Sanon, these actresses prove that parenting a cat brings immense joy and camaraderie.

