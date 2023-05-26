Ashish Vidyarthi’s first wife, Rajoshi Barua, shares cryptic messages after the actor’s marriage to Rupali Barua. see here





By India Today Entertainment Bureau: Popular actor Ashish Vidyarthi took the internet by storm when pictures from his wedding went viral on social media. He married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua, originally from Assam. At the age of 60, Ashish got married for the second time. Meanwhile, his first wife, Rajoshi AKA Piloo Vidyarthi shared cryptic messages on his Instagram page. ASHISH VIDYARTHI’S FIRST WIFE REACTS TO HIS SECOND MARRIAGE Ashish Vidyarthi had a simple court wedding attended by his family members and close friends. They followed the traditions of Kerala and Assam in the wedding. Meanwhile, actress Rajoshi (Piloo Vidyarthi), who was Ashish’s first wife, shared posts on her Instagram page, which is getting a lot of attention. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a post with the following quote: “The right person won’t make you doubt what you mean to them. They won’t do what they know to hurt you. don’t forget that (sic).” In another post, Piloo seems to agree that overthinking will ruin the calm in life. The post read, “You’ve been strong long enough, it’s time to start getting your blessings. You deserve it (sic).” Here is the message: She also dropped a photo of herself and wrote, “Don’t get confused in the puzzle called LIFE #lifequotes #selfcare #resolve #mindfulness #keepsmiling #truesayings #instaquotes (sic).” Here is the message: Rajoshi Barua is an actress herself. She is the daughter of erstwhile actress Shakuntala Barua. Ashish and Rajoshi have been married for 23 years and they have a son, Arth Vidyarthi. ASHISH VIDYARTHI TALKS ABOUT HIS SECOND MARRIAGE Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife, Rupali Barua, is a fashion entrepreneur from Guwahati. She is associated with a fashion store in Kolkata. Speaking to The Times of India, Ashish said: “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an amazing feeling. We had a court wedding in the morning followed by a meeting in the evening. We met some time A few years ago, I decided to move on, but we both wanted our marriage to be a small family affair. Their wedding photos are going viral on social media.

