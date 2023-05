Karan Johar’s net worth, annual income, properties and more

Mumbai: Well-known Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has left his mark on the Indian film industry. With a successful career spanning directing, producing and hosting, he became one of the highest paid personalities in the industry. He lives a truly opulent lifestyle, with various business ventures, luxurious estates, and a taste for high-end fashion and accessories. Let’s take a look at Karan Johar’s net worth and find out about his lavish lifestyle. Net worth of Karan Johar 2023 According to various reports, Karan Johar’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1700 crores which makes him one of the richest filmmakers in India. As a director, he earns around Rs 3 crore per film. According to GQ India report, he earns more than Rs 100cr per year. Brand approval fees Karan Johar supports various premium brands including Vivo India, Lenskart, Knorr Soups and many more. The fee for approval of each mark is Rs 2 crore. Commercial enterprises Karan Johar has expanded his investment portfolio beyond his work in the film industry. He is an investor in Kofluence, an AI-driven advertising influencer marketing platform, and its production company, Dharma Productions, contributes significantly to his net worth. Dharma Productions created Dharma 2.0 to create commercials and Dharmatic Entertainment to distribute film and television content online. Tyaani Jewelry by Karan Johar Karan Johar launched his jewelry line, Tyaani Jewellery, in 2021. Two years after its launch, the brand, which specializes in contemporary polki jewelry, has already opened two boutiques in Mumbai. Neuma Restaurant Karan Johar entered the hospitality industry in 2022 with the opening of Neuma, a contemporary and modern European restaurant in South Mumbai. This business adds considerably to his overall net worth. Properties and assets of Karan Johar Karan Johar is the owner of a lavish sea-facing duplex mansion in Carter Road, Mumbai, worth Rs 32 crores. He also owns a Malabar Hills mansion worth Rs 20 crore. He also owns a large suburban office space measuring 18,000 square feet and a property at Mehraulii in Delhi. Luxury cars, fashion and accessories Karan Johar’s love for luxury is reflected in his car collection, which includes models from BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Jaguar. Her wardrobe includes high-end jackets from Gucci and Balenciaga, as well as an impressive collection of Versace, Balenciaga and Gucci sneakers. He is often seen carrying Gucci and Louis Vuitton handbags. Karan Johar’s net worth is expected to increase further in the future as he continues to excel in his ventures and produce blockbuster movies.

