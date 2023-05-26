Actor Jefferson Machado found dead in a trunk buried at his Rio home





A soap opera actor named Jefferson Machado, who disappeared nearly five months ago, has been found dead in a trunk outside a house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The actor’s passing was confirmed on his Instagram page by a family friend named Cintia Hilsendeger. “It is with great regret that we inform you that Jeff was found dead on 05/22/2023,” she wrote in the heartbreaking post. Authorities said the 44-year-old’s body was discovered tied up and stuffed into a wooden chest, which was encased in concrete and buried 6ft below the backyard of a house in the neighborhood from Campo Grande, G1 reported. “He had his arms tied behind his head and buried in a trunk that closely resembles those in his own home,” family attorney Jairo Magalhes said in a statement. for R7 News. The lawyer said the corpse, which was identified using fingerprints, had a “line” on its neck, indicating it had been strangled.





Jefferson Machado was officially reported missing in February. @jeffmacadocosta/Newsflash Police footage showed the trunk being dug up from the ground, a task that would have taken nine people to complete, the Daily Mail reported. While the investigation is ongoing, police are currently investigating a man who had rented the property. The unidentified suspect, who is believed to have known Machado, was last seen entering the home about a month ago. “Jefferson was coldly and brutally murdered by envious, evil and, of course, unscrupulous people,” family friend Cintia Hilsendeger wrote on the actor’s Instagram account. It marks the end of a long and tragic saga that began after the Rio native disappeared in January, with police reporting he was last spotted in Campo Grande.





Machado had been buried in a wooden chest that had been encased in concrete and buried in the backyard of a house in Rio de Janeiro. newsflash Machado’s family learned of his disappearance after an NGO contacted them to inform them that his eight dogs had been abandoned in the house. Over the next few months, the family received text messages from someone they believed was impersonating the actor. Machado’s mother, Maria das Dores, said she found the correspondence suspicious because it was riddled with spelling mistakes and did not resemble her son. She had also stopped receiving calls from him, which the alleged impersonator said was because he “dropped his cell phone in the toilet,” Dores said. The family became increasingly concerned after noticing that Machado’s cloud password had changed and his location feature had been disabled.





It took nine people to pull the trunk out of the ground. newsflash Born in Ararangu, Machado began his acting studies in 1997. He notably starred in the 2021 film, “Efeito Placibo”, which he also co-wrote. In his final role before his death, Machado played a Philistine in the 2022 soap opera “Reis.”

