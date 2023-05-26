Babil Khan’s humble response to the photographer reminds fans of Irrfan. Watch | Bollywood

Actor Babil Khan was spotted with his mother Sutapa Sikdar at Mumbai airport on Friday morning. He is the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan and had a brief chat with the photographers at the airport about how he will do his best to succeed in films. He also had the sweetest response when a photographer asked him not to forget about the paparazzi after he succeeded. He was among many Bollywood actors seen at Mumbai airport as they all flew overseas for an awards show. Read also : Director Anup Singh recalls Irrfan Khan’s final moments: ‘Everyone knew he probably wouldn’t come out’ Babil Khan poses with his mother Sutapa Sikdar at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Babil from the airport. It shows Babil in a white T-shirt, cap and sneakers with orange pants and a denim jacket, as he poses with mum Sutapa Sikdar, who is in an all-black look. He is seen saying to photographers, mehnat karunga jaan se (I will work with all my heart) “while talking to them. As a photographer says to him lekin humko bhoolna nahi (but don’t forget us),” he replies, agar main aapko bhool gaya to main nahi ban paunga (if I forget you all, I will not be able to succeed).”

Those on Instagram were moved by Babil’s honesty. One fan wrote, Very humble and genuine guy. Many remembered Irrfan from seeing Babil. One Instagram user commented, “Like dad.” Another wrote: So down to earth as a father. Another wrote, He reminds us of his father.

The beginnings of Babil Khan

Babil made his Hindi film debut with the Netflix movie Qala last year. He was seen alongside Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. We will then see him in the web series The Railway Men, inspired by the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Babil’s message for Irrfan on the occasion of his birthday

On January 7, which is Irrfan’s birthday, Babil had shared with him some never-before-seen photos from his childhood. Remembering him, he wrote “Questions keep me awake at night. The ones I never asked then, the ones I can never ask now. My questions are left to my own devices, it’s is good, I’ll find out. I miss your laugh though, I don’t think there’s an answer to that. Remembering a day you got here.