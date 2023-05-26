Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Brother Reveals Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Was Wearing Seatbelt, Parents Were Not Immediately Informed About His Fatal Accident





television actor Vaibhavi Upadhyayadied prematurely in a car accident left his fans in shock. Her brother, Ankit, has now shared the details of what happened. According to him, Vaibhavi was wearing a seatbelt when his vehicle crashed in Kullu earlier this week. Her fiancé Jai Gandhi was driving the car at the time.

Ankit told ETimes that the news of his sister’s death left him broken and telling their parents was the hardest thing to do. Vaibhavi’s parents were in Australia at the time and were not informed of his death until they arrived in Mumbai. They were inconsolable at his funeral. He shared that his mother is too weak and not able to understand the severe loss. Ankit said that on the morning of May 23, he received a call from the Himachal police informing him of his sister’s death. He said he was “numb” and “couldn’t believe it”. He then shared details of how the accident happened. Ankit said she was told that a heavy vehicle grazed the back of Vaibhavi’s car, which sent her into a valley, and she was “thrown out of the car”. Ankit also clarified that, contrary to speculation, she was wearing a seatbelt at the time, as could be inferred from the injury marks. After the crash, locals took her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Jai was still stuck in the car and he had to break the windshield with the help of the locals. Sharing the details of the injuries that Vaibhavi succumbed to, Ankit shared that her ribs were injured and her lungs and liver ruptured. She eventually suffered a heart attack and died. He also said the autopsy report revealed that there were wound marks on his body that indicated the seat belt had been worn. Vaibhavi’s fiancé, Jai, also spoke to the publication and said they weren’t going too fast and were wearing seat belts. “There’s an idea that you speed up on road trips, but that wasn’t the case. Our car was standing still waiting for the truck to pass. I’m in no condition to talk much, but wanted to make sure not to assume that we weren’t wearing a seatbelt or that we were going too fast,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/vaibhavi-upadhyayas-brother-reveals-sarabhai-vs-sarabhai-actor-wore-a-seat-belt-was-hurt-in-the-ribs-parents-werent-told-about-her-fatal-accident-8629621/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos