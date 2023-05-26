The Spice Girls reunite to work on a mystery project | Entertainment





The Spice Girls have reunited to work on a mysterious project that will be announced “very soon”. The girl group haven’t worked together as five musicians for more than a decade after Victoria Beckham previously quit the band’s tour in 2019, but Melanie Brown has revealed all the female singers are involved in the new project that they are currently “finishing”. . In an interview with The Sun newspaper, she explained, “We’re planning to release a statement. What it is, I can’t say at the moment because we’re just finishing perfecting what we’re going to do together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something the fans will really love.” When Mel B was asked how they managed to persuade pop star-turned-fashion designer Victoria to take part, she insisted that the five Spice Girls keep in touch and even have a WhatsApp group. She said: “Well it’s not even about convincing her. I mean she dressed me and my mum when I got my MBE so we’ve always been in touch . “It’s not like any of us are talking to each other, we all have a WhatsApp group, but it’s just a matter of timing. She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with her moves and her career and obviously she has a bunch of kids, it’s just a matter of finding the right time and we managed to do that, so there should be an announcement very soon. The group had already hit the road for the ‘Spice World 2019 Tour’ with Mel B alongside Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner while Victoria insisted she was too busy with her fashion label to participate . Victoria previously told Vogue Germany that she just wanted to focus on her family and start her clothing brand. She explained: “It took a lot of courage for me not to go back on tour with the Spice Girls, but to be the one to say, ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things seem different now than before. . ‘ “I prefer to focus on my family and my business. I’m 45 now and I’m very happy to be the woman I am.”

