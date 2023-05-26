‘Six’ Teaches Entertaining History at Fisher Theater – Macomb Daily





At the start of “Six”, the six portrayed wives of Henry VIII promise that “history is about to be turned upside down” – and maybe they’ll be given a breakdancing twist along the way. Oh, and do this HER story too. The Tony Award-winning production – at the Fisher Theater in Detroit until June 11 – indeed cleverly shakes up and prepares the legends of the 16th century monarch queens, placing them in a contemporary post-#metoo context that suits them like a proverbial glove and draws a lot of laughs, ironic and otherwise. Rather than a traditional musical, the British-created and-launched ‘Six’ (‘natch) is both a pop concert and a history lesson – with the Spice Girls or favorite KPop group as its instructors. It’s hipper (and probably more memorable) than learning everything from Wikipedia, that’s for sure. What “Six” has in abundance is energy. The show, which runs for a tight 80 minutes with no intermission and is played over a single set, goes wild from start to finish (an encore dubbed “Megasix,” no less) and never loses steam. Six is ​​a “group” as well as a show, and the queens are apparently competing to determine who had the worst experience with Henry and should therefore be the leader of the group – until the last wife Catherine Parr, the “survivor (yes, there’s a lick of the Destiny’s Child hit included) speaks truth and unifies his royal predecessors into a brotherhood that reclaims his collective power. The message is heartfelt and relevant to our times, but it’s delivered so intelligently and gently by writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss that it never seems authoritative or preachy. Much of the success of “Six” hinges on the cast, of course, and the Fisher’s touring company has no weak link, from the Six themselves to the four-member band that’s on stage throughout the series. show. Each of the queens is inspired by current pop heroes – Catherine of Aragon mixes Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Hudson, Anne Boleyn merges Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne and Lily Allen, etc. – each with a signature song, but the actresses involved are doing the characters themselves. UM-grad Alexandra “Zan” Berube plays Boleyn with Valley Girl’s cum, for example, while fellow Wolverine Aline Mayagoitia gives Katherine Howard plenty of cocky countenance. (By the way, both of their characters were decapitated, which suggests the casting director might be an Ohio State fan.) Best of all is Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, the wife Henry rejected because the portrait he first saw was more flattering than she was in person. With nods to Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, Marie’s “Get Down” is a spectacle, her performance is a mix of bravado and vulnerability, channeling Anna’s pain and anger into a moment that speaks for all. anguish of queens. All 10 songs are ensemble pieces, however, and the cast chemistry is evident during each one. A particular standout is the techno-flavored “Haus of Holbein”, recounting Henry’s journey to view portraits painted by Hans Holbein (the younger) from which he ultimately chose Anna; the performance is a cleverly staged change of pace mid-show, a “half-time” show within a show. ‘Six’ gives Henry VIII’s queens their own voice “Six” ends with its self-titled theme songs and a small burst of confetti, like any good pop gig should. What one takes away from Queens or contemporary misogyny is individual choice – it’s certainly there if you want it – but know that, at the very least, it’s a guaranteed good time. “Six” runs through June 11 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. 313-872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com. Macomb Dream Home: Harrison Township. residence a water wonderland Firing of Chesterfield Township police officers sparks backlash Avon Players presents the musical “First Date” Ready to Roxy: New Downtown Rochester Entertainment Venue Opening Soon

