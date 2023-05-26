Entertainment
Alan Chartock, President and CEO of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio, is retiring
ALBANY – Alan Chartock is retiring after more than four decades at WAMC/Northeast Public Radio.
WAMC’s board of directors announced that its president and chief executive was stepping down on Thursday.
As I reflect on more than 40 years of service to the creation and development of WAMC, I think it’s time for me to make a change, Chartock, 81, said in a statement. It has been the journey of a lifetime and I have loved every minute, every challenge and every opportunity for growth this job has given me. But it’s time to let a new generation of leaders take the helm and I’m confident the Board and staff will be more than up to the occasion.
Chartock has created and hosted a number of different shows, including The Capitol Connection, a weekly show engaging New York leaders in conversation about the topics of the day, and The Congressional Corner, interviewing dozens of local Congressional leaders from the listening area. He launched The Media Project and The Roundtable and offered daily commentary during Morning Edition. He was also executive producer of a number of nationally produced programs.
Chartock was also a political science professor at SUNY New Paltz. He ran the Legislative Internship Program and started the Legislative Gazette when he took over WAMC in 1981.
More than any station and any programming, Alan has built a community, Dorothy H. Reynolds, chair of the board, said in the release. He built it with boundless passion and energy. While we’re incredibly sorry to see him leave the leadership of WAMC, he’s more than earned the right to step aside and relax a bit. As Alan’s retirement takes effect immediately, he assured us that he is ready to continue helping in any way we may need his support.
A full celebration in Chartock’s honor is planned for a later date. In the meantime, he and his wife Roselle are enjoying some hard-earned and well-deserved rest and relaxation, according to the statement.
The executive committee of the WAMC board has named Stacey Rosenberry, director of operations and engineering, as interim CEO, according to the statement. The board will conduct an executive search to find someone to fill the position on a permanent basis.
I am incredibly honored to have the board place their trust in me, Rosenberry said in the statement. I am determined to maintain the stability that Alan has built here at WAMC. This is and will always remain the WAMC we all know and love.
Joe Donahue, Senior Advisor and Host of The Roundtable and The Book Show has worked with Chartock for 30 years.
There will be no replacement for Alan, Donahue said in the statement. His passion for this job, for this station, for what WAMC means to the wider community is simply unmatched. We will do everything we can to keep his work moving forward and the station to continue to thrive.
The summer fundraiser will begin soon and will be held in honor of Chartock and his accomplishments.
We could not have come this far without the contributions of our members, Chartock said in the release. My heart is full of gratitude for the years of support from our listeners and their commitment to supporting the future of WAMC.
