Lupus awareness takes center stage in Utica





UTICA — The rallying cry for Lupus Awareness Month resonated across Oneida County, with an event that took place Friday, May 19 at the Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), 2150 Bleecker St. Local leaders, patient advocates and scientists came together to raise awareness and celebrate the positive steps being taken to fight lupus. More than 1.5 million Americans and 5 million people worldwide suffer from lupus, a devastating autoimmune disease that destroys the body’s immune system. Fatigue, rash, lesions, joint pain, fever are just some of the many symptoms experienced daily by people with lupus. This debilitating disease can affect anyone, regardless of race or gender, although it disproportionately affects women, especially those of color and minority background. There is currently no cure for lupus and treatment options remain limited, highlighting the urgent need for lupus research to understand its causes and find better and more effective treatments and therapies. In addition to raising social awareness of lupus in our local communities, the event featured the grand opening and unveiling of a new lab space in honor of the Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, Inc. (LADA), who has supported and continues to support lupus research at MMRI. The collaboration between LADA and MMRI aims to further MMRI’s salient and groundbreaking research in this area. Speakers at the event included Kathleen Arntsen, President and CEO of LADA, and Maria Kontaridis, Executive Director, and Gordon K. Moe, Professor and Chair of Biomedical Research and Translational Medicine at MMRI, whose research efforts are, in part, devoted to lupus research. Participants in Friday’s event included State Senator Joseph A. Griffo, R-53, Rome; MP Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy; Assemblyman Brian D. Miller, R-122, New Hartford; former Assemblyman John Salka, who is Congressman Brandon Williams’ community relations director; Oneida County Public Health Director Dr. Daniel Gilmore; Regional Director at Empire State Development Allison Madmoune; members of the LADA Board of Directors; members of the MMRI Board of Directors and Community Advisory Committee, as well as many other community supporters. May is officially recognized as Lupus Awareness Month by a New York State legislative proclamation, which was presented at the event by Congresswoman Marianne Buttenschon.

