Bollywood roundup: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, and more…
Salman Khan to Host Next Season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’
Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, has announced that the next season of reality show “Bigg Boss OTT” will soon bow on the streaming medium.
The superstar, who was recently seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, made the big announcement in a special video.
The promo opens with Salman, who was dressed in a shiny silver jacket and matching t-shirt. In the video, he can be seen saying, “Cricket ke baad kya dekhein ye hai dilemma, hai 24 ghante entertainment available only on JioCinema. Main lekar aa raha hoon ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ toh dekhta jaaye India (What to watch after cricket is the dilemma, entertainment is now available for 24 hours on JioCinema. I’m coming soon with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, so get ready” .
The previous season of “Bigg Boss OTT” was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time, original “Bigg Boss” host Salman will host the show.
Arrested in the Vatican for her outfit, Kangana slams a girl for the same in the temple of Baijnath
Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her strong opinions, recently took to her Twitter to criticize a stranger for her choice of clothes inside a temple.
Kangana reacted to a Twitter user who called out a girl for wearing western short clothes at Baijnath temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She also shared photos in which one girl is seen in a crop top and shorts while another is seen in jeans with a shawl wrapped around her.
She tweeted in Hindi which translates to: “This is the scene of Baijnath, the famous Shiva temple of Himachal. They reached the Baijnath temple as if they had gone to a pub or a night club. These people should not be allowed to enter the temple. I strongly oppose it. Seeing all this, if my thought is called small or bad, then that is also acceptable!
Reacting to the same and agreeing with the netizen, Kangana tweeted: “These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people. I was once in the Vatican in shorts and a t-shirt, I had no not even allowed to enter the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change.These clowns who wear nightgowns as if they were casuals are just lazy and lame.I don’t think not that they are capable of having any other intention, but there should be strict rules for such fools.
Meanwhile, on the labor front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, in which she will try out for the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has “Tejas” in the pipeline, in which she plays an Indian Air Force officer.
Sonakshi Sinha Gifts Themed Painting She Made To The Creators Of “Dahaad”
Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has received a lot of positive responses for her streaming show “Dahaad,” recently gifted show creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti a painting as a token of her gratitude. The painting depicts a tiger staring blankly at the viewer.
Zoya took to her instagram to thank Sonakshi for her gesture and commented, “Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial.”
Sonakshi also shared the post and thanked the creators of the show: “My best creation for the girls who created my best role. Thanks to baby tigers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for giving me back Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful.
The themed painting done by Sonakshi is a tribute to Reema and Zoya’s production house, Tiger Baby.
Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, “Dahaad” is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti serving as executive producers. The 8-episode series is streaming on Prime Video.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-star of “Citadel” renewed for a second season
Mumbai– The global spy streaming series ‘Citadel’, which stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, has been renewed for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.
The first season of the series was a resounding success in countries around the world including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, UK and USA.
Executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement: “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon and the entire team at Amazon. Citadel’s innovative storytelling has paved the way for a amazing global collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”
All episodes of the first season of “Citadel” will be available to stream starting Friday, May 26 on Prime Video. (IANS)
