Abundant Memorial Weekend Entertainment | Peninsula Daily News





Entertainment abounds on the northern Olympic peninsula this weekend. • Key City Public Theater will present PlayCraft Originals and 10-minute productions for Sips & Scripts at 7 p.m. tonight and 5:30 p.m. Saturday All tickets are chargeable for a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at innovative stories in the works, according to a press release. Tickets and information are available at KeyCityPublicTheatre.orgby emailing [email protected], or in person during box office hours 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. PlayCraft Originals is the theatrical construction site with new plays in various stages of development, according to Kat Agudo, audience services manager. Sips & Scripts features three comedic 10-minute imaginative plays and cocktails on the KCPT stage with adult content, four-letter words, and the chance to see a cast of actors think on the fly for a shaken-up, choppy final performance of the night with emcees Brendan Chambers and Denise Winter. • The bunkera free art studio for teens, has its next session today at the nonprofit Northwind Art School in Fort Worden State Park. Calligrapher Lindsey Wayland and painter Michele Soderstrom, who is also an art teacher at Port Townsend Secondary School, are the two volunteers leading the session. College and high school students are welcome. The bunker will be well stocked with art supplies, snacks and drinks, and music will play all afternoon. The Bunker will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in building 306 of the fort. The information and the parental authorization form are available on https://northwindart.org; click on Courses. • Mia Torres will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge. • AHA Auctions for the Jefferson County Historical Society ends at midnight today. All funds raised go to support the historical society’s grassroots programs and build new ones, the group said in a press release. AHA stands for Art, History and Adventure. To bid or donate, see https://go.rallyup.com/jchsmuseum-aha-2023/Campaign/Details?mc_cid=ec64311769&mc_eid=eba853bb20. • Mike and Val James will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge. • Judicious advice will play Motown, classic soul and rock favorites from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sequim Elks, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim. Admission is $12 per person, $10 for Elks members. • House of Hamill will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend. Admission is $20 per person; wearing a mask is requested. • Port Townsend Urban Designers will meet in Uptown Port Townsend at 10 a.m. Saturday. The group will meet at the corner of Lawrence and Tyler streets across from Aldrich Market. After drawing, the group will meet again at noon to share their work and take a picture. The event is open to all skill levels. For more information, visit www.urbansketchersporttownsend. wordpress.com. • Spring Art Fair will be hosted by the Port Ludlow Art League from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The annual art sale takes place at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place. The sale features works by local artists that include jewelry, ceramics, paintings, photographs, textiles, woodwork, baskets, maps and books. Proceeds go to the league’s scholarship fund. For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org. • work to learn the party hosted by the Sequim Botanical Garden Society will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. The work crew is in the terrace garden of the Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave. Gail Ditmore will discuss the care and cultivation of peonies. The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call Dona Brock at 360-460-8865, email [email protected] or www.sequimbottanicalgarden.org. • The Shepherds’ Festival is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. The annual festival is held at Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road. The free festival is sponsored by Clallam County 4-H, the North Olympic Shuttle and Spindle Guild and the Olympic Peninsula Fiber Growers Association. Featured activities include sheep herding and shearing demonstrations, farm animal zoo, fiber spinning demonstrations, 4-H raffle, craft vendors and lamb skewers and lamb chilli. • Art installation at Jefferson Healthcare will continue until mid-August. Forty works from the Northwind Art’s Showcase program are exhibited in the public reception areas. For more details, see north windart.org and click on Courses.





