Who is Jefferson Machado? Missing Brazilian soap opera actor found dead in buried wooden chest



Jefferson Machado, a prominent soap opera actor in Brazil, disappeared nearly four months ago from his home in Rio de Janeiro. A few months after Jefferson Machados disappeared, he was found dead in a trunk outside the home of a known acquaintance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a post on the actors’ Instagram page, family friend Cintia Hilsendeger confirmed that 44-year-old Jefferson Machado was found dead on May 22, 2023. As the Brazilian acting community grapples with the A grim discovery, authorities are still trying to unravel the mystery surrounding the cast’s disappearance and subsequent death. Authorities said they are currently investigating a man after the actors’ remains were found tied up and stuffed in a wooden chest, buried 6ft below the backyard of a home in Campo Grande. The house is believed to have been rented by the unidentified suspect who was seen entering the residence about a month ago. Authorities said the suspect knew Machado. According to R7 news, in a statement, family lawyer Jairo Magalhes said: He had his arms tied behind his head and buried in a chest that closely resembles those in his own home. Malagasy revealed that the bodies of the actors showed signs of strangulation after authorities found a line around his neck. However, the official the cause of death is still under investigation. Jefferson Machado starred in the telenovela Reis” before disappearing Machado, who starred in the telenovela Reis shortly before his disappearance, was last seen in Campo Grande where his remains were found this month. Machado lived alone in a house in Rio de Janeiro. Family members were apparently unaware of the actor’s disappearance until they were contacted by a non-governmental agency who told them his eight dogs had been abandoned at his Rio de Janeiro home. Janeiro. The dogs were a regular fixture on the actors’ Instagram page. Machado’s mother, Maria das Dores, 73, revealed her suspicions intensified after the impersonator refused to call her, but instead balked at a weak excuse that they had dropped the phone in a toilet bowl. The family finally reported the actor missing after their concerns were heightened after noticing the actor’s cloud password had been changed and his cell phone location had been disabled. Maria told local media that she last spoke to her son on January 29. Edited by Anushree Madappa



