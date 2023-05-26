Need ideas for family entertainment? Readers chose Frisco Bay Marina as Summit County’s best option.





A family seeks fun on the water while visiting the Frisco Bay Marina at the end of Main Street in Frisco. Frisco Bay Marina was named Best Family Fun for Best of Summit 2022.

Andrew Maguire/City of Frisco There’s nothing quite like a serene day spent on a body of water during the summer. One of the most popular in the Summit County area is the Dillon Reservoir, where the Frisco Bay Marina offers a wide range of activities. Despite having lower rental income than last year, Frisco Bay Marina still had a strong 2022 summer season with a steady flow of visitors. This is due to both the location and the marina offerings. “This marina is an amazing location with it located at the end of Frisco’s lovely main street with views of Mount Royal and Grays and Torreys,” said marina general manager Logan Snyder. “I also think it’s a great place for families where you make it a day or days here.” Snyder thinks people can come to the marina for multiple days largely because of the diversity of recreation, like paddleboarding, fishing, boating, canoeing and kayaking. There’s also a beach, live music, and options for family dining. Whether guests want to be on the water or prefer to stay on shore with their feet in the sand, the marina has something for every member of the family. That, combined with its proximity to downtown Frisco and the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area, is why it won Best Family Entertainment in the Best of Summit 2022 competition. Snyder pointed out that guests can easily spend a day at the marina and then dine in downtown Frisco or take an afternoon bike ride on the peninsula. “I think all of those areas complement each other here in Frisco,” Snyder said. Over the coming seasons, Frisco Bay Marina plans to continue to expand its operations from the Frisco Bay Landing building that opened last summer and develop the area. “It’s going to make a big, big lawned park,” Snyder said. “The park is going to expand, so it will be a really nice place for people. There are also future plans to expand the Island Grill and then build a bathhouse for more bathrooms and showers. Frisco Bay Marina is located at 267 Marina Road. Visit CityOfFrisco.com for more information. This story was previously published in the Best of Summit guide. See full results atSummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.

