Brazilian actor, missing since January, found dead in a wooden chest

Jefferson Machado, a 44-year-old soap opera actor best known for his role in the Brazilian show Reis, was found dead and buried in an underground wooden chest. He disappeared almost four months ago, his disappearance being officially declared on February 9 after his eight dogs were found abandoned at his home in Rio de Janeiro, two of whom died tragically.

His mother, Maria das Dores, 73, expressed concern when she received text messages filled with misspellings in which Jefferson claimed he dropped his phone in the toilet and could not make video calls.

Their last conversation was on January 29, when he mentioned staying at a friend’s house while attending a job interview. In addition to acting, Jefferson has also been involved in production and set design.

Following the alarming events, Machado’s family grew even more concerned when his video cloud password was changed and his location was disabled.

On Monday, May 22, authorities made a breakthrough in the case.

During a search of a property in Rio, they discovered Machado’s body tied up and hidden in a wooden chest buried 2 meters below the floor of an outbuilding.

The owner of the property revealed that she had rented the outhouse from an unidentified individual who knew Machado. Surveillance footage captured the actor entering the structure last month.

Although the man who rents the addiction remains anonymous publicly, police consider him a suspect.

The recovery of the trunk required the assistance of nine people and the identity of the victim was confirmed by his fingerprints. It was revealed that the trunk he was found in originally belonged to Machado and was taken from his own home.

The devastating news of Jefferson’s death was shared by close friend Cintia Hilsendeger on Instagram, who wrote:“It is with great sadness that we announce that Jeff was found lifeless on May 22, 2023.”



“Jefferson was brutally murdered by jealous, evil, and of course unscrupulous people. More to come. RJ Township Police did a great job!”

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped with every little detail. Prayers and good thoughts are what Jeff needs right now.”

