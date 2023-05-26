Bolton Food & Drink Festival’s sizzling lineup unveiled for 18th anniversary celebrations Bolton Council

Prepare to be amazed as the team behind the festival have once again created an additional special program to wow visitors.

The festival is glamorous and hits the town (centre) to celebrate their big anniversary on the August bank holiday weekend.

With a mix of cooking demonstrations from celebrities and regional chefs, a dash of over 200 market traders, live music, a dash of exciting activities for kids, a dash of super fun street entertainment, all spiced up many special events, including Bottomless Brunch, comedy dining experiences and a can’t-miss one-off DJ set from Gok Wan, you really can have your cake and eat it!

And the proof is in the pudding – not only last year’s event broke the visitor record, but the festival is also award-winning and has been named Best Live Event at the This is Manchester Awards, as well as Best Market Attraction by the National Association of UK Market Authorities.

Admission is completely free for all visitors, with the festival taking up most of the city center and offering plenty of entertainment for everyone with the celebrity chef and paid special events for those looking to indulge in the summer.

Festival Highlights

All day, everyday

Be the first to try delicious cuisine from around the world, shop for unique treats and gifts, or discover art from local artists at one of the more than 200 stalls at the craft market.

Tap your toes on one of the live music stages as you take a break from the bustling festival site and listen to the crème de la crème of popular local bands and musicians.

Get the kids to try their hand at arts and crafts, participate in fun games and magic tricks, or just get their face painted!

For home cooking enthusiasts, there’s a full roster of regional chefs with some of the region’s and nation’s favorites joining the festival over the weekend with a mix of cooking demonstrations.

The icing on the cake of this concoction of magical entertainment is the addition of world-class traveling street performers to keep the mood going wherever you go.

Friday

Festival Ambassador Michael Caines kicks off the weekend with a bang. Fresh from Lympstone Manor, the much-loved celebrity chef ambassador kicks off the flagship festival on Friday morning. You can also catch it in a free cooking demonstration.

SATURDAY

Start your Saturday off right with the all-new Bottomless Brunch. Joining the lineup and kicking off your festival days in an incredible way, these daily sessions promise to keep your glass and your belly full.

Not to be outdone, festival newbie Gok Wan will be serving up a treat with delicious Chinese cooking demonstrations in our Celebrity Chef Cooking Theater, located in the Festival Hall.

After a spin in the kitchen, the multi-talented chef will take to the decks to create a feast of retro and old-school club classics. music – a unique opportunity and an unforgettable evening!

If belly laughs are more your thing, then grab a ticket to our immersive theater and comedy nights. Back by popular demand, the Faulty Towers Dining Experience returns for one night only.

Sunday

Sunday will welcome another new face to the festival When business owner, charity founder, author, food presenter and TV cook, Nisha Katona MBE joins Team Bolton for the first time, paving the way for a spectacular Sunday broadcast.

Nisha from Mowgli Street Food will showcase her love of Indian cuisine in a range of cooking demonstrations bringing simple new recipes to Bolton and sharing her infectious passion for all things food.

Our Bottomless Brunch is also back – what better way to start a Sunday than with good friends, good food and a quick drink or two?

End the day with a second helping of comedy in the ‘Live and Let Dine’ dining experience, brought to you by the team behind the Faulty Towers experience – prepare to be shaken when drama meets vendetta, meets dine- show as the hero tries to unravel who’s out to get it – and why.

Monday

Festival icon James Martin tops the guest list and returns to headline Monday’s lineup with his ever-popular cooking demos showcasing his unrivaled culinary skills.

There’s also one last chance to sit down to enjoy our Bottomless Brunch.

Bolton Council Leader Cllr Nick Peel said:

“I am delighted to announce the extensive program for the 18e Bolton Food and Drink Festival, and hope visitors come from far and wide to join us in celebration.

“As a flagship event, it is very important that we make it accessible to everyone and provide residents with free and fun activities for them and their families.

“It’s thanks to our fantastic title sponsor Peel L&P, who made this event possible.”

Bolton Council for Culture Executive Cabinet Member Cllr Nadeem Ayub said:

“In my new role as Head of Culture, I can’t wait to join in the celebrations and see the vibrant downtown.

“Events like this bring great economic benefits to the city and really help to showcase Bolton as a brilliant tourist destination.”

Tickets go on sale at the end of this month for the celebrity chef demonstrations, so keep an eye on social media for more announcements to come.

www.boltonfoodanddrinkfestival.com