New Royal Bloods album written from a dark place | Entertainment
The new Royal Bloods album was written from a dark place.
Singer Mike Kerr, 33, and fellow drummer Ben Thatcher, 35, release their self-produced album Back to the Water Below on September 8, along with a taster single in the form of Mountains at Midnight.
Mike, who has been sober for about four years after a battle with alcohol and drugs, told The Cut: I feel like I’m writing from this place where I’m in a very isolated, dark and deep.
Every time I come to this place, it’s not always to try to escape it. It’s not about trying to swim to the surface; it’s about acknowledging that this is where I am and sitting in those feelings. I’ll try not to give it my all, though.
But he said the record isn’t just heavy noise to fit the mood of his lyrics.
Mike added: The biggest danger of being in a rock band right now is getting on stage, looking cool as shit and hiding behind a wall of noise with no art nor sense what you are doing.
It’s the fastest way to get lost. I want to feel what I say. I want this to come from a real place, I really sweat over every word, and I’m fully aware that I’m going to come out, try to explain it and ruin all that hard work.
Mike added that setting up groups might seem simple, but their job is far from easy.
He said: I’m sure there are people who think what we’re doing is easy.
Go ahead and try it. There is nowhere to hide in this group.
He added of the band’s new track: Sounds like the kind of Royal Blood song that should’ve always existed.
Mike also spoke to NME about the new album: It’s always about getting people’s attention, and songs of that nature seem to be rare.
It sounds so much like us and what we were known for. As a reintroduction, it was a bold way to come back and say, hello! »
