Missing soap actor Jefferson Machado found dead





The body of a South American soap star who has been missing since January was found locked in a trunk and buried in the backyard of a house in Campo Grande, Brazil, according to multiple reports.

According to a local media R7, the body of Jefferson Machado was found Monday by the Brazilian authorities. The trunk in which the body of the 44-year-old actor was discovered was encased in cement, the newspaper reports.

In a Facebook statementMachado family lawyer Jairo Magalhae Pereira confirmed the star’s death.

It is with regret that I share the sad news of the passing of actor Jeff Machado, whose body was found with signs of strangulation,” the statement read. “This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society. , motivating us to seek truth and justice in the face of such impactful cases.

Preliminary information indicates that the body of the actor was found in a chest, buried in a hole of considerable depth. This situation deeply saddens us and outrages us in the face of the suffering experienced by Jeff, the press release continues.

Want to keep up to date with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’the free True Crime newsletter for the latest crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

My commitment as a lawyer is to tirelessly seek truth and justice. It is my responsibility to ensure that everyone involved in this brutal crime is held accountable and punished, and that Jeff’s family finds the support they need to get through this very painful time, the statement added.

Jeff Machado/Instagram



According to R7, the house where Machados’ body was found was rented by the actors’ friend, who is currently under investigation and has not been publicly identified.

Relatives first reported Machado missing on Jan. 27 after his eight dogs were found alone, according to the outlet.

Before his disappearance, he starred in the soap opera Réis.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Machado family attorney for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/missing-soap-actor-jefferson-machado-dead-buried-trunk-brazil-7504746 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos