For 2023 Undergraduate Keynote Speaker, Community Is Key

When Yeremiya Wright arrived at UCLA in the fall of 2019 as a freshman, he had no idea that a global pandemic was literally around the corner. Nor was anyone aware of what awaited him.

I returned home to New Jersey in the spring of 2020 thinking I would be back in two weeks, Wright said. And then I didn’t.

Yeremiya (Yerry) Wright, 2023 Undergraduate Launch Speaker

Many students from across the country stayed home at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, but not Wright. I decided to return to Los Angeles, he said. A group of my classmates and I rented a house south of Wilshire in Westwood.

For Yeremiya Wright (who calls himself “Yerry”), the decision to return to Los Angeles amid the pandemic was about maintaining the musical community he discovered at UCLA. It was a supportive and welcoming community, a community he did not want to abandon. It was a community he wanted to help build.

And build he did. The 2023 Undergraduate Student Launch Speaker is a founding member of the Student Advisory Council, a group that communicated directly with faculty and administration and provided student voices on governance issues. As co-chair of the board, Wright helped implement implicit bias training. He hosted Zoom sessions to help people meet virtually. Once the pandemic loosened its grip on UCLA, he helped coordinate in-person social events to bring people together.

In the spring sings, 2023

For Wright, building community has always been key to his identity. He grew up with a large extended family in Clifton, New Jersey. Although an only child, he was close to his grandmother, aunts and uncles and many cousins. At one point, he shared the living space with nine other family members. And whether at church, school, or home, Wright was rarely alone.

Wright credits his large family community for developing his interest in music. As a child, Wright was a bookish kid and he showed a talent for singing. His mother encouraged him, but he felt too shy to sing in public. He even refrained from singing to himself, lest anyone hear him. As with many things, it took an extra voice, someone other than her parents, to ignite her passion.

My aunt blackmailed me, says Wright. She was a singer. She was pretty good and she encouraged me. She made me sing in the church choir. And she made me practice. She made me lie on the floor and sing for an hour at a time. I hated it, but I did it.

These love requests not only helped Wright improve as a singer, they helped him discover that he loved it.

Behind the scenes of Spring Sing

In high school, Wright sang in five different choirs between school, church, and an after-school vocal contracting group that took him to New York for performances. It alerted him to the myriad possibilities of a life in music, not just as a performer, but in other capacities. The art world was calling me.

Wright was ready to strike after high school. Having lived his whole life in the New Jersey/New York bubble, he applied to UCLA to try out the West Coast. It was far from home, and far from his extended family. The sheer size of Los Angeles and UCLA was particularly daunting. But Wright immediately found a home within the School of Music.

The people were really amazing, the students and the teachers. I met a lot of mates right away in sets, Wright said. You practice with them, you work with them, and then pretty soon you all go to lunch or dinner after rehearsal.

Wright understood that it would take a lot more to go beyond friendships and establish the extent of the connections he envisioned. It would take hard work, both to cultivate musical groups and to serve the School of Music community. He joined the Gluck Vocal Jazz Ensemble, where he served for the past two years. The Gluck Fellows program brings music to underserved communities around Los Angeles. It has been a particularly rewarding role for Wright, who was part of the initial push by student advisory councils to open the Gluck Scholars program to an application process to make participation fairer.

The Gluck Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Wright is a member ofWake up Acapella, a mixed vocal group from UCLA with a checkered history. He served as the organization’s chief business officer, which is no small feat considering the group recently opened the Wisdom of Wellness (WOW) Mental Health Summit at UCLA, led by Oprah Winfrey. Wright was also a music school troubadour, a student who gives tours to prospective students and assists during audition season.

Wright’s relentless energy doesn’t cloud his academic and professional accomplishments, which include multiple scholarships and being credited as lead vocalist on the recent feature soundtrack.Honk for Jesus. save your soul. But his passion is clearly in the people and in the community. And that’s where its future lies.

Yerry and his mother, Roxanne Wimberly, at the premiere of Honk for Jesus. Save your soul.

After graduating, Wright returns to New York to perform again. Eventually, he plans to attend graduate school in arts administration. At the heart of it all is his interest in bringing artists and their audience together. For him, that’s the musical community.