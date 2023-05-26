CBS is the most popular television channel for the 15th consecutive year





By David Bauder NEW YORK (AP) CBS has claimed the accolade of most-watched television network for the 15th straight year, even though those bragging rights no longer mean what they used to. The network averaged just under 6 million viewers at a typical primetime time for the just-concluded season, the Nielsen company said Friday. NBC was the second most popular, followed by Fox and ABC in the same pecking order as last year. All of the networks lost viewers in the previous year, with NBC’s 13% drop the steepest and Fox’s 1% drop the weakest, Nielsen said. CBS’s winning streak began in a different era, when the mention of streaming or cord-cutting earned a quizzical gaze. Its average audience during this 2008-09 season was 11.75 million, almost double what it was this year. By comparison, ABC and Fox both lost more than half of their live viewers from the 2008-09 season, while NBC was down 33% since that time when it was at its lowest, a said Nielsen. Quite simply, viewers have a lot more choices today and are used to creating their own entertainment programs. Broadcast networks also benefit; CBS said that in 35 days, a typical episode of CSI: Vegas more than doubled its viewership compared to the night it first aired. But increasingly, live events like sports are what bring viewers to network television. NBC’s Sunday Night Football was the most popular program last season, averaging 18.5 million live viewers, Nielsen said. Sunday Night Football first aired on NBC in 2006. Longevity was key in other popular shows. The most watched drama on the night of its first run, CBS’s NCIS, has been on the network’s schedule since 2003. The most popular comedy, CBS’s Young Sheldon, first aired in 2017, but it was a spin-off from The Big Bang Theory, which began a decade earlier. The most-watched prime-time news program, CBS’s 60 Minutes, has been on the air since 1968. The most-watched reality show, NBC’s The Voice, debuted in 2011. All but two of the top 10 scripted shows were dramas. Young Sheldon and CBS’ Ghosts were the two exceptions. CBS had seven of the top 10 scripted shows. The others were producer Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD trilogy on NBC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourvalley.net/stories/cbs-is-televisions-most-popular-network-for-15th-straight-year,398310 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos